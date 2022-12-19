squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Thank you, Donna Anderson, for your article on the CHRISTmas spiritual on the front page of the Herald. I enjoyed reading the history behind the song. May we continue to spread the “good news.”
Some will think Fletcher’s latest column is “too far out there.” You can’t go “out there” far enough to reach the level of Marjory Taylor Greene. She truly is Georgia’s greatest embarrassment.
Governor “Goober” has already declared that when the Legislature meets in January he is going to give us all a tax-refund. That will cause more inflation in this state. Old Marine Corps Man, you should concentrate on the rifle-range.
We Georgians received a great Christmas gift this year. Stacy Abrams is not our governor. Thank you, Lord in Heaven. May you always keep watch over us.
Putin is waging war against civilians. Can anyone explain why he is not on trial for war crimes?
It should be apparent that finally executing a murderer takes more than 20 years, mostly because the appeals are never-ending. I suggest that after a reasonable period for appeal that life sentences with no possibility for parole should lead, after a year, to making such prisoners eligible for use as experimental subjects in scientific medical research.
It takes a lot of nerve and good insight to be a successful journalist and editor, silly squawker. Fletcher was spot on in his assessment of these commissioners. You must be from Mars if you think black people aren’t just as, or even more racist, than whites.
Wifey just finished her Christmas shopping. My checkbook is as empty as a Chick-Fil-A parking lot on Sunday morning.
Bishop’s U.S. Department of Agriculture, Baker County grant “for local and minority-operated food and farm enterprises” continues Biden’s agenda; under some derived pretext of “underserved” to redistribute taxpayer funds and increase its national debt by funding of discriminate, useless and unaccountable activities.
As Mayor Dorough’s column explains, the county commissioners are stupidly playing chicken with taxpayer money. No. 1 among this group that is disregarding the needs of our citizens? Chris Cohilas. He’s out in a handful of days; he obviously does not care.
Pat-riot is mad because the Biden student loan forgiveness program doesn’t cover the cost of his GED.
It seems that “Yours Truly” enjoys calling people fools. Matthew 5:22 says anyone who calls another a fool is in danger of the fire of hell.
Just because a man says he is a woman, doesn’t make him a woman just like a woman saying she is a man doesn’t make her a man. If I wore a dog costume, does that make me a dog?
After reading about the guy strong-arming folks, is it time to carry a shotgun while walking around Lake Loretta?
Another SMR squawker proves that Democrats rely on the intelligence of our voters while Republicans rely on the ignorance of theirs. Donald Trump, Kari Lake and any Republican who loses claims the election was rigged. Repeating lies may sway the low intelligence, but us educated Democrats know better. Signed, Yours Truly
Mr. Fletcher, yet another reason not to go downtown.
