Dougherty Property Taxpayers: According to the Dougherty County Tax Department, the due date for payment of Dougherty property taxes is Friday, Dec. 20, NOT Dec. 10 as has been incorrectly spread in some parts of our community. Payments made after December 20th will have interest charges added.
Winston Oxford should resign for his mishandling of the Lee County Hospital situation. The delays hurt Jim Quinn's campaign, and by the time the hospital is built, the five-year probation on Phoebe will expire and they will just buy the new hospital.
Congratulations Karlee Back: Chipola College is an excellent school, and they have an outstanding softball program.
While I am excited by Bo Dorough's victory, I hope others will join me in not gloating or criticizing Mrs. Hubbard. She is a fine lady, and this bickering and partisan politics are what have our country in such a mess right now.
Not all people that drink alcohol are drunks and alcoholics, Mr. Preacher, on Sunday or any other day.
It’s clear that high schools confer diplomas that attest that a student can read, write and do math at a 12th-grade level when, in fact, most cannot. That means most high school diplomas represent fraudulent documents. -- Walter E Williams. If true, shouldn't school administrators and teachers be prosecuted?
Steve Roberts should have asked where are Peter Rodino and Sam Ervin, who chaired the House and Senate hearings on Nixon impeachment, and provided Republicans equal participation. Adam Schiff has denied witnesses requested by Republicans and prevented them from controlling their own time to question witnesses. Schiff has destroyed the bipartisan tradition.
The reason the democrats are working so hard at the fake impeachment is they know that is the only way they can defeat Pres.Trump in an election. They don't have a chance in Hades of winning against him.
Pamela Karlan was being immature, childish and unprofessional on her comment about Trump's son. This was a bullying attack and has absolutely nothing to do with whether Trump should be impeached or not. What a clown show. Anybody watching this knows it cannot be taken serious.
Why is Trump claiming the Republicans on the committee could not ask questions when they were afforded the same amount of time to question witnesses as other members were?
Squawker -- and, yes, I'm a Republican: Sen. Kamala Harris is withdrawing her candidacy because she knows Trump will win the 2020 election. I guess this isn't true either. So, why don't you go get a job and get off your computer. Big words, right?
One squawker actually said people should get down on their knees and praise Trump. Republicans are already down on their knees for Trump. Draw your own conclusion as to why. This same squawker then stated that Trumpinocchio has stood up to fat-cat politicians when he is the fattest cat of them all, both in politics and weight. Should we really praise the business sense of a man who has declared bankruptcy six times? I think not.
When all is said and done, it is Trump who will rise above us all.