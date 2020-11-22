squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I literally participated in some, like, job candidate interviews, you know, with recent college grads? It’s literally no wonder they, like, text instead of, you know, speak to communicate? The constant, like, inane overuse of, you know, certain words is literally painful to the ears? And can they literally stop, like, speaking in, you know, questions all the time? (Yes, that was a real question).
Too bad the Republican candidates for Georgia Senator have nothing positive to run on. They both are using scare tactics to try to win.
If you really want to understand our beloved soon to be ex-president, go watch a 5-year-old ordered to eat spinach and doesn’t want to.
A person selling stocks to prevent losing on their investment is a smart business move. When a person promotes a radical, anti-American like Jeramiah Wright, that goes to another level. Be smart with your vote.
Lots of misinformation involving PCR tests by the media. PCR tests do not confirm if you can spread the virus to others, it only confirms if the virus is inside you, even the remnants of a dead virus killed by your immune system. 90% of people testing positive could simply have dead virus cells within them, thus not a threat of spreading anything, with 10% doing the spreading.
Hoard your toilet paper now. Beijing Joe is getting ready to lock down the whole country. The only reason you need a mask is when you rob a liquor store. But only Democratic protesters loot and rob. Back the blue.
Beware of fake letters from the IRS or any governmental agency saying you haven’t filed or they need another copy of your return for you to receive a credit payment on your tax account.
Well it’s official. The Republican Secretary of State announced the hand audit is complete and Biden won. The state of Georgia is blue. Go Dawgs, woof, woof.
A plastic soda bottle over the end of a gun barrel is a pretty good silencer. So much for gunshot detection equipment. When detection equipment doesn’t work, who’s to blame?
For most of my life I voted Republican because of the values and morals. Now we have a president who lies, cheats, has no morals, is egotistical, narcissistic and who wants to be a dictator. Kemp, Perdue and Loeffler are just Trump puppets. They either worship him or they’re afraid of him. It’s hard to believe this is what the party has become.
When someone is found guilty of promoting voter fraud, that person should be banned from any form of political office within the United States. They should be treated as a terrorist.
In the 1980s, A&W tried to compete with the McDonald’s Quarter Pounder by selling a 1/3-pound burger at a lower price. It failed because most customers thought the 1/4-pound burger was bigger. This is why I don’t argue with Trump supporters. That Masked Man
Some state election officials described how they were trained to protect the integrity of the election in their state from foreign influence. But they said they were surprised the worst attacks they see come from Republicans and the U.S. president demanding Trump and GOP candidates be declared winners.
