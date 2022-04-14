squawkbox@albanyherald.com
They say “woke” because it sounds more insulting than “enlightened.” Also, they can’t spell “enlightened.” That Vaccinated Man
I read all the complaints in this forum every day, and I wonder how these people can face themselves with all their whining. Albany is not perfect, but it’s a lot better than a whole lot of other places in this region, state, country, world. Learn to embrace the good that you have.
Amazing: AJC, Herald, and I am sure many other newspaper headlines on top of Monday and Tuesday sports pages are about Tiger. Hey, people, he did not win.
President Truman: The buck stops here. President Biden: It’s Putin’s fault.
In December 2019, a Public Works crew started tearing up my alley. Then no more progress until August 2021. I get a notice that work will be completed in 5 months. Eight months later, the alleys are still a mess. My commissioner thinks this is an accomplishment. Only here would anyone consider this clusterfsomething to be proud of.
I have volunteered at those food giveaways. Was surprised to see folks driving cars that I could not afford.
It amazes me how people here want to take potshots at our coroner, Michael Fowler. He cares about this community and actually does things to make it better. When he is elected mayor, I guess you complainers will have plenty to squawk about.
Open up your mind and feel free and stop thinking that you have to be right all the time.
Two different SMRs are complaining about military bases removing the names of enemy combatants. One even had the nerve to mention “rewriting history.” Rewriting history is when people claim “the South” was fighting against tyranny. The facts are the South seceded from the union and then went to war with the United States. Signed, Yours Truly
Saw a dead pig in the sunshine the other day ... he looked pretty happy
For a concept that is sadly lacking in our society. “Morality is doing what is right, regardless of what everyone else is doing.”
Psaki is another follower with no idea how to lead. She walks in Biden’s footsteps. She makes a good Democrat. No will of her own. Agreeing with Biden only shows she has no opinions of her own. What a waste.
I understand that Sen. Blackburn says, “Tennesseans want a wall on their southern border.” I say go for it. I don’t know about Alabama and Mississippi, but Georgia being the other state to the south of Tennessee welcomes a wall to protect us from folks like her. Guess she missed geography class in the school she attended. Did she actually graduate?
When a man reaches a certain age and has a good fishing buddy, one of them same-sex marriages might not be too bad.
When people rob banks they go to prison. When they rob the taxpayer they are re-elected.
It was only a few months ago that our county commissioners found out our coroner was paying twice as much as other area counties to have bodies transported to Macon, and now he wants $20,000 extra for transportation cost? The difference in those costs should have been investigated when that was discovered. Sounds like kickbacks to me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.