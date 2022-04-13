squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Student debt is the result of poor judgment on the part of the student or fraud on the part of the schools. Why should the taxpayers cover these losses?
Interesting cartoon on the editorial page, Carlton. Also squawkers, St. Patrick’s Day is over. You need to put away the green, it’s so unbecoming.
My friends and I have asked The Albany Herald to get rid of that daddy/Trump worshiper and lying Michael Reagan editorials. They have become sickening to read knowing facts are not in the equation.
I wonder what Billy Ray Cyrus is going to do when he grows up.
Maybe your mom was right; all that candy has officially rotted your brain.
When someone comments Herschel Walker can’t beat Sen. Warnock because of Walker’s “mental history,” that’s a slap in the face to some who are winning and/or have won fights against mental health issues. Mental health stigma, especially when anonymously shared in the Squawkbox, that’s hateful and irrational mental behavior.
We got a half-page on Herschel Walker’s faults in Tuesday’s paper, so can we get at least that much space on Nancy Pelosi and her husband?
I love coconut Long Boys, too. You forgot Baby Ruths.
Interesting photo, Mr. Fletcher. You could be mistaken from the beer commercial for the most interesting man in All Benny.
I really appreciate Gerald Greene’s columns explaining the bills that were passed. It appears that many of these will benefit Georgia.
Interesting that squawkers would talk about who Stacey Abrams got her campaign money from. I’m surprised they didn’t say anything when the Herald published an article saying Herschel Walker had received contributions from all 50 states. What makes one worthy of complaint, the other business as usual?
If you like being lied to all the time, like being bullied, like high gas and food prices, high crime, like being told what to do with no freedom to think for yourselves, then continue to vote for the Democrats.
The U.S. has been late and too slow to send needed weapons to Ukraine. How can the world watch the slaughter and not send weapons?
Before the war, the 100-year-old Victorian Subway in Kiev was pristine, clean, graffiti-free, and safe. Compare that with American subways. The difference? The Ukrainians are a people. We are not.
Which picture represents the real Carlton Fletcher? Which is real, and which is the evil twin?
It’s bad enough that people crank the music up in their cars so loud that it rattles the windows. Now we get to add motorcycles to the misery.
The U.S. acknowledges that Ukrainians need to be trained on weapons needed. The U.S. is again three months late to the party. As eastern holocaust began today, political committees are sure to debate after Easter break. With depleting munitions and rising debt, it’s time for America to prepare for war with resolve, discipline and sacrifice.
Albany is spending millions on a bus and taxi transportation center. All the while, with a shortage of drivers for the buses the director said they would probably have to cut back services in the future. Can we waste more money?
