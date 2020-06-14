I find it hard to believe there are people who can't see the difference between statues of war criminals who fought against the USA because they believed rich people should have the right to own slaves and people who are true American heroes. If you lived in Germany, would you want to see statues of Hitler and other Nazis? Just because something is part of your heritage doesn't mean you should be proud of it.
To the individual requesting that I print the racial makeup of Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany ... no problem. You can easily find that info plus the breakdown of our membership by gender and age on our website, or I can send you a printed copy of our annual report. We also post our quarterly financials, annual audits and give a breakdown of how ever penny raised is spent. Signed Marvin Laster.
I assume my favorite TV Show, "Chicago PD," led by my hero, Hank Voigt, will be erased from all network TV very soon. As you know, good cops don't exist.
Dougherty County using $6 million of reserve funds for next year starting July 1 for the county tax needs is proof enough that “the Trail” doesn’t need to be added to this burden.
Just because I get photographed holding up a calculus text doesn't mean I'm a mathematician.
The liberals tell us not to hate and judge all Muslims when one bad Muslim does a terrorist act, yet the liberals hate and judge all police when one bad cop kills someone. Typical, as liberals never practice what they preach.
OK, stores, it's time to do away with the silly and ineffective one-way aisles. They are creating more problems than they are worth, especially when they are also stocking shelves. It is creating bottlenecks not easily gotten out of when before you could just turn around and go back without getting hateful looks.
After all of the wide-ranging assortments of sorry examples of human behavior that we've had to witness recently, it was a big breath of fresh air to watch the West Point Academy graduation on Saturday.
Raffensperger should be removed from office. He -- and his policies -- point to nothing but failure. The election was a fiasco, and yet he blamed it on others. Not a leader.
It appears that the BLM movement and the Democrats are against law and order. That means to me, we want to be able to do what we want. In a world like that, it means if you have something I want, I just steal it from you or I kill you and take it. All lives matter in my world.
You're right, squawker, no one is born a racist. Children learn from their parents, churches and own experiences at school how to interact with other people. That "racist stupid parent" stuff cuts both ways, especially in 2020. So put on your black hoodie and Nikes so everyone knows you when they see you.
Trump is dropping in the polls. Will he get a life-line from Putin again?
The letter to the editor about the "Right To Farm" legislation is signed by certain people who hope for a big payday because they are jealous of a large successful farmer and want to sue him because he is successful.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.