squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Right-wingers love you when you are pre-born but hate you when you are preschool.
I’ll do you one better squawker: We just got rid of a president who doesn’t think the law applies to him or his family.
Stacey Abrams says that Georgia is the worst state to live in. I have the answer to help her: Move to California or New York, as she will fit right in either of those states. Georgia will be better off without her anyway.
One thing I’ve noticed in the last few days — and it came after a squawk asking for such change — is that there are a whole lot less Biden vs. Trump squawks. Thank you so much for making that change. It’s a lot more interesting to read concerns about local issues instead of ones that say the same old things over and over.
Save our county! Vote for Chris Cohilas to remain commission chair! Don’t let the false prophet get his hands on your tax money.
After reading the story about Byne Christian School, I feel a little better about the future of our country. We have to have young people step up and fill leadership roles, and it sounds like they’re raising capable leaders at this school. Thank you, Byne.
RE: Dunkin’ Debacle ... No license or insurance ... what the?! I wonder how many other such drivers are endangering the public around Albany.
You Democrats please stop hating my country.
Customer at our pizza store says we should have less people making pizzas and more people handing out pizzas. As Joe Biden would say in his creepy whispering voice, “You can’t hand out the pizzas until the pizzas are made.”
In today’s world, if someone disagrees with a person of color they are automatically a racist. Albany Tech President Anthony Parker’s Sunday column was meant to be a celebration of the Brown v Board of Education ruling. But if we are honest with ourselves, since that ruling our public school system has gone straight downhill. Is that progress?
I read with interest the article about Byne Christian School’s Classical Education. I wonder, though, if this is not some kind of indoctrination camp. Not saying it is, just wondering.
For all of you concerned for the unborn child, where are you once they are born? Nowhere, that’s where. What is it you really care about?
I thought it was illegal to post campaign signs, any signs, on public property in Albany. Does this apply to local candidates? I guess not when the Herald reports the theft of 300 signs. Maybe citizens pulled them, as the signs were posted on public property, keeping in line with the law. Or citizens found them posted on their property and pulled them.
Never worry about who will be offended if you speak the truth. Worry about who will be misled, deceived and destroyed if you don’t.
Have you noticed how “liberal” is used as a descriptor in these squaws? Seems like when the so-called polite descriptor “N” was used for a black person in the 1950s. It is part of your reasoning to support cancel culture, CRT abolishment and replacement theory rhetoric. Old philosophy spouted by new mouths with deadlier consequences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.