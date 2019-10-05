Get the facts/truth before you send something to the Squawkbox, otherwise you’re just blowing hot air.
Slowly ... but now surely ... Albany is starting to regain some of the pride it had when it was a true hub of southwest Georgia. Minus the scary crime, poverty and local corruption, Albany is on its way to becoming a major city again.
Wonderful to see the Georgia legislature required nonprofit hospitals to include financial information of their websites. Front page of the AJC printed a few, and Phoebe was close to the top in salaries. Joel Wernick’s salary was $2 million his last year (not included were other compensations). And the lower-level employees make hundreds of thousands a year.
Lock the doors, Fox News is being overrun by liberals! Conservatives will soon have nothing to watch on TV. Hillary is behind this conspiracy.
It’s been more than a month now since we’ve seen any measurable amount of rain ... thanks, Obama.
This is what I say about the fake news impeachment baloney ... “Schiff Happens.”
King James Bible: 2 Thessalonians 3:10: Jesus said, “If any would not work, neither should he eat.” Free food for kids in schools, free food stamps?
The difference between the Boy Scouts and the Democratic Party is that the Boy Scouts have adult leadership.
Trump’s right. Anyone who tries to trap him with any of this phony whistleblower stuff should be taken out and executed as traitors against the one true president. Long live Trump!
Impeachment proceedings should be brought up by truthful facts and relevant evidence, not second-hand knowledge and bogus lies.
Effective 1 October, teachers in North Florida (God’s country) can now carry guns in the classroom to defend against the MAGA hats.
The Democrats have a very short vocabulary and it’s one word: impeach.
Trump is a threat to national security — our local leader of the fourth estate has come under the influence of Fox news. Sad, so sad.
If the Democrats didn’t have double standards, they wouldn’t have any standards at all.
Why is Biden hollering like a stuck pig? If he has done nothing wrong, then he should not have to worry about the Trump team’s investigation, right? But he is very worried his corruption will be outed, and it will be. Bye-bye, Joe, you’re toast.
Way to go, Squawker. The local “leaders” do nothing about issues that matter — except for raising taxes — then when some topic becomes “hot,” they jump all over it and act like they’re concerned. There is, as The Herald said a while back, a leadership void in our region.
During the Nevada rally, Quid Pro Joe Biden told Trump he wasn’t going nowhere. He wasn’t going anywhere to begin with.
The key to any political investigation is to follow the money. All of the money in the Ukraine investigation went to the Bidens.
“It does not matter of what is true, only what is perceived to be true.” Henry Kissinger. And that is why the liberal media keeps repeating lies.
Rudy Giuliani is being conned by former Ukraine officials that will be politically damaging for King Donald. Trumpsters just can’t see the big picture.