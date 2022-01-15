squawkbox@albanyherald.com
What was a city of Albany pickup truck doing joy riding out Highway 82 near Sasser Wednesday?
At long last, we are seeing some Democratic federal legislators step up and do what is in the best interest of the country. Maybe more will follow their lead and put their ultra, progressive liberal ideas aside.
I had forgotten how really good a song “Shannon” is. Thanks for the reminder. I played it for some friends, and they fell in love with it.
SMRs have only two weapons: lying and misinformation. One SMR claimed there were thousands of rioters over the summer but only 200 at the insurrection. Over 700 people have been arrested for the insurrection. How many were arrested over the summer? Lying to prove your point only proves that you don’t have a point. Signed, Yours Truly
We should investigate every multimillionaire in Congress that accumulated that wealth on a congressional salary using taxpayer funds.
I will join those who are working — a day on, not off — on MLK Day Monday. What better way to honor the memory of this amazing man than by getting out and trying to make your community better? Won’t others join me?
Yours Truly, President Biden has very successfully stolen your “small-minded” crown for the Democrats. Biden’s mean-spirited and narrow-minded views of our legislative process and Democrats’ pettiness over COVID treatments and mask mandates are 10-point winners, clearly defining what “small-minded” behavior truly looks like. The Patriot
Hey, University of Georgia fans and all you UGA haters: As for college football, “Wait til this year!”
I read that Albany is 70-75% black. Out of the 70-75%, how many are on welfare? What about the other 25-30% of the population? How many of them are on welfare? Albany would be an outstanding city to live in if the people on welfare (all colors) would get a job and better themselves and teach their kids to stay off the streets.
Based upon what I’ve read about Lt. Gov. Duncan, he should be one of the GOP’s rising stars. He believes the 2020 election was a fair one. And he plans to take the party back from Trump’s clutches. His crime-fighting/foster care initiative extends beyond his term in office. Hopefully, his political future remains bright.
Any word on what special political favor has been paid off to put somebody in the Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful position? I’d be willing to place a bet right now that it’s not going to be somebody willing to work as hard as Judy Bowles did. It will be a office-sitter, city-car-rider, I’d bet.
Senator Cruz admitted numerous times it was a terrorist attack on Jan 6. He then was told by Fox News’ Tucker Carlson to stop saying that and support the big lie. Coward.
I am respectfully asking you to take a few minutes, go to YouTube or Google and view “America is not the greatest country” monologue with Jeff Daniels. It is from an HBO TV Series “Newsroom.” Don’t presuppose the motive here. For once just take a chance that there is a message that we all can listen to and think, yes, that does have meaning.
