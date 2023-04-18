squawkbox@albanyherald.com
While some squawks are thoughtful, why doesn’t “consolidation” rise in the Squawkbox?
Hey, Squawker, Albany needs his group of leaders to see the importance of the solar farm request and understand the tax income that the solar farm will bring into Albany. Commissioner Jones, there is no noise.
FBI should quit chasing nothing burgers for political hacks and try to catch the Meredyth USPS drop box thugs. I know it’s Albany, but can’t this continuing federal crime be solved?
Hayden, I understand, kinda, the difficulties you are going through, but I don’t think it’s the kind of story to share with the world. If you want to be left alone to live your life the way you feel, you do that by keeping it to yourself.
Not one time since the Nashville shootings have we heard Congress talk about banning assault rifles.
Maybe if more people would take the time to get to know others who are different, they’d see how much we are actually alike.
Craig Potter: Thanks for taking care of the fence opening that needed repair. It looks great. I appreciate you taking care of it in a timely manner.
I don’t know who this Pat Randolph is, but he/she made their point with the subtlety of a blow from a sledge hammer. Good one.
“They don’t think the law applies to them”. That bottled crock of nonsense is a poor excuse for 10-year-olds riding bikes on sidewalks, not for 20-year-old hoodie-wearing, gun-flashing, drive-by terrorists, premeditatedly stalking the streets to murder children and grandmothers. No wonder we are where we are.
I don’t know that I’ve read a bolder piece than the Sunday story about Hayden Locke. I appreciate her sharing her story, and I appreciate The Herald telling it.
Squawkers, maybe your memories are short, but it was the Albany City Commission, led by Roger Marietta — not the Dougherty Commission and Anthony Jones — that voted down the solar farm.
Trump’s fake Christians are commanded to love thy neighbor without exception, but their cult leader is their voice for intolerance of others.
Carlton has caught onto this funeral stuff. His new statement is “Bury me with my old records. It’ll be my vinyl resting place.”
Wrong again, Pat Rioter. I’ve been living here over 60 years. Nevertheless, anyone can see what a fool you are by reading your convoluted squawks. They could have lived here less than a week.
Once again, an SMR lies in the Squawkbox. A Catholic priest was not “kicked out” of Walter Reed. One group’s contract ended and another was hired to replace it. There was no break in service. You’re either ignorant to the facts or you’re intentionally misleading. Either way, you’re an SMR. Signed, Yours Truly
Maybe President Biden will name Hayden Locke this year’s Woman of the Year.
I call my car an electric vehicle because every time I fill it with gas I go into shock.
Maybe if Sanford Bishop and others in Congress would spend less time throwing away taxpayers’ money on nonprofits and black preachers that have a side business of low-income housing, we would not have a low-ranking 23-year-old posting secrets over the internet.
