As it turns out, that elderly woman at the polling place threatened Demetrius Young and others working with him with a gun. And she was arrested. So who harassed whom?
You can question someone’s faith when they support liars and cons in order to do “God’s work.”
Carlton Fletcher, why would you take an unnecessary shot at George W. Bush? He’s a good man, and while he may not have been our best or smartest president, he’s been out of office a long time.
Everybody’s fretting, but here’s what will happen. All the incumbents will win in Georgia by comfortable margins. This is Georgia.
The story on Ulf Kirchdorfer was fascinating. What a truly amazing man.
“Hard work he does not, ‘cause he smokes his pot. He’s Popeye the commissioner. Toke Toke.”
I want to thank Donna Anderson for her bird photos. It’s obvious her heart is in each one.
To the SMR who is mad because I sign my squawks: I would use my real name if the Herald would let me. I have no fear; I know SMRs are all talk. Either way, all my squawks come from the same email address so if someone tried to impersonate me, the Herald would know. The way I talk in the Squawkbox is the way I talk to everyone. You SMRs are keyboard warriors and the only reason you talk so “tough” is because you know you’re anonymous. Signed Yours Truly
I really like what Don Cole has had to say. I think he would be a pleasant change in Washington.
Give it up, Lee County. You’ve hitched your wagon to a con man, and he’s trying to take you for the same kind of ride he’s taken others on.
It’s funny how people play games with politics, twist things around to fit their own political worldview. George Bush has been named by political scientists as this country’s worst president ever, and it was his policies that almost bankrupted this nation. He may be a “good man,” but he was a lousy president.
Congratulations to the city for the new jobs being created by Outdoor Nation. This is a first-rate company, and they are showing faith in our community. We should all support them as well.
“The tendency of taxation is to create a class of persons who do not labor, to take from those who do labor the produce of that labor, and to give it to those who do not labor.” – William Cobbett
When is the city going to speak up about that pending lawsuit where APD had an innocent man arrested? Yes, accidents do happen, but these kinds of mistakes should never happen. That’s why we have checks and balances in place. Let’s hear from you, city commissioners.
How a man who has lived off the welfare of the city, state and country pretty much his whole adult life can be one of seven commissioners making decisions on a quarter-billion-dollar budget is beyond me. It’s true what they say about the fruit and the tree.
Thank you, Outdoor Nation, for believing in this community.
The Lee County Medical Center is a pipe dream. Y’all can blame Phoebe all you want, but the bottom line is, as Scott Steiner said: You say the money and everything else is in place, yet that land sits empty. Build the damned hospital or shut up.
