I don’t really have any money to spend, but as I look at The Herald’s advertising inserts I see so much good stuff I may consider getting a loan to go shopping!
For many, it seems, Thanksgiving was an afterthought; we couldn't wait to move on to shopping and Christmas. I hope everyone took at least a little time to be thankful for the things they have.
On this Thanksgiving day be thankful Hillary Clinton is not our president.
Thanks, squawker, for questioning Feeding the Valley Food Bank asking for cash first. Even had the TV people asking for cash. This Feeding the Valley is affiliated with the same national group that was here before, Second Harvest, which is Feeding America with corporate offices in Chicago. The CEO make over a million dollars a year. And the local CEO said cash worked better for the charity because they could buy more food cheaper.
If some of you would like to contribute to a reduction in holiday stress, here's how you can help. If you are going to hold a gabfest in the aisles of stores, kindly move to the side so people can get around you. I cannot believe the lack of common courtesy in some people.
If there were less nonprofits etc. to feed and care for the "poor," do you think there might be less poor to care for? We have 'em cause we grow 'em.
You RINO Republicans, you must never forget that you are on the menu of the crocodile that you try so desperately to appease.
The concept of intent can be a matter of life and death. If you kill someone and did not intend to, it’s an accident. If you kill someone and intended to kill them, it’s murder.
Only a few days left ... Go Bo!
Tired of the parking lot panhandlers around the mall, grocery stores and Walmart? I've never encountered one at the Lee County Publix.
The term "Black Friday" offends me. Why can't they call it White Friday, Yellow Friday or something else except Black Friday?
Low tariffs have left over 90 million Americans unemployed for over 35 years. Trump haters are ignorant.
The USMCA (United States Mexico Canada Agreement) has been waiting on liberal Democrat Pelosi's desk for months to be voted on, but she is too busy wasting taxpayers' money on this bogus impeachment.
A couple of days ago the city was going around the neighborhood and changing some of the street light sensors. Today, my wife walked the dog around the neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. and noticed that several of the street lights were on. We thought that the new lights were supposed to be saving money? They aren't saving money by being on in the middle of he day.
To the anti-Quinn squawker who claims that Quinn has run a negative campaign: Please enlighten us as to where you saw it, because I have seen nothing but positive campaigning coming from the Quinn camp. Secondly, please explain your problem with someone mailing out requests for absentee ballots. It is neither sleazy nor illegal since the recipient has the option to vote for either candidate.
What happening to the WUTU radio station 88.3 out of Sasser? I enjoyed the music from the '50s to the '80s.