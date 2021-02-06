Pay attention voters, the Georgia legislature is trying to restrict voting for the next election in the blue state of Georgia. Make sure you are properly registered to vote. Do it now.
I am convinced all Democrat lawmakers need psychiatric counseling.
Loran Smith's Herald tribute to Coach Gordon Dixon was spot-on. Coach Dixon influenced thousands of young lives over the years through his teaching, coaching and friendship. I enjoyed knowing him for 60 years. Albany has lost an original. He will be missed and mourned by many.
Maybe American history is not being wiped out. Maybe it's just being rewritten the way it really happened.
“We, the American People, are not each other’s enemies. The enemies are those people behind the curtain pulling everyone’s chains and trying to divide us up by age, by race and by income." -- Dr. Ben Carson
Alexandria Ocasio Cortez is saying she thought she was going to die during the Capitol incursion, when the fact is she wasn’t even in the same building that was being broken into.
Albany commissioners have been sticking their heads in the sand for 50(?) years about updating the antiquated water drainage/sewage system to end the dumping of sewage into the Flint, and now they are going to prioritize the installation of sidewalks in east Albany?
Here's the deal. Biden says he wants to be a unifier. Yet his party is trying to "impeach" a former president who is no longer in office. He wants to be a unifier, but every time he signs an executive order or makes a live announcement, he takes potshots at the previous administration. Biden doesn't know the meaning of the word unifier.
Marjorie Taylor Greene says she was "allowed to believe some things that weren't true." Children are often "allowed" to believe in Santa Claus, but at some point they should be intelligent enough to figure things out. You don't need permission to stop believing myths and lies, you just need facts and a brain to process information. That Masked Man
Over a year ago, I reported a street problem on Crofton Drive in Dougherty County. I have called to inquire about getting the problem resolved. I was told by the county representative that there have been emergencies. Wow! Emergencies for over 240 (plus or minus) working days. Boy, Dougherty County must be a disaster.
I know an older lady that got the COVID-19 virus, and she is being treated with Vitamin D and zinc and she is getting well with this treatment. I have been around a lot of people myself and never caught it. I take D and zinc, always have. I'm 78 years old.
Trump encouraged his supporters to storm the Capitol. One of his supporters killed a Capitol police office. Trump has blood on his hands. Do you?
The post office drive-by mail deposit boxes on Meredyth Drive were broken into four weeks ago, and the post office still has not repaired them. This causes a continual traffic jam because it forces people each day to park, get out of their car and go inside to deposit mail. If this were a private business, it would have been repaired within one day.
