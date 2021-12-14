squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Here we go again. They are blaming the tornado in Kentucky on climate change. Tornadoes have been happening for millions of years, just like hurricanes, flooding, etc.. They just want to politicize everything.
God help Georgia if we do something as foolish as elect a politician as crooked as David Perdue. Amen, Fletcher, amen.
Is there anything in the world more exciting than two keyboard warriors threatening to whip each other in the Squawkbox? Well, yes actually, snail races come to mind right away.
Thank you to those who put up the Christmas light display in Radium Springs. What a great idea. I especially liked the fact that recycled materials were used. We took friends from out of town, and we really enjoyed it. Looking for a bigger and better display next year.
Fletcher, keep giving us stuff about the Anglins and their escape from Alcatraz. David Widner has done his homework. I for one — and a whole lot of other people I know — would love to hear the rest of that story.
When it seemed that The Herald had, like other media outlets in the area, no interest in Pearl Harbor, Will Thault puts together some well-though-out points about Pearl Harbor and the 9-11 terror attacks. That’s why he’s one of my favorite columnists.
It was pleasant to read something positive in the Herald about school kids. But details to go along with the photo of the regional Robots FIRST at Monroe on the front page of Sunday’s paper are sorely missing. What schools participated, and what were some of the ideas presented by these budding young minds?
If you don’t take a vaccine based on science and you get sick or die, that’s on you. If you don’t believe in the science of climate change and get run over by a tornado, that’s on you.
How it should be: “Walmart will be closed on Christmas Day so both cashiers can be with their families.”
Kemp spokesman Cody Hall said, “David Perdue lies as easily as he breathes.” The same is true of his puppeteer, Donald Trump. Does this really surprise anyone who’s been paying attention?
Trump’s chief of staff admitted Trump tested positive for COVID, and he continued to have events. The chief super spreader. So much for love your neighbor, Trumpsters.
Not being spiteful at all, but hearing Chris Wallace was leaving Fox for CNN warmed the cockles of this old lady’s heart.
All I want for Christmas is a Gargano’s special pizza. Every other pizza shop in town can find pizza cooks. Raise you wages and they will come.
Sure, David Perdue’s going to win. He is one the chosen one’s chosen ones.
Hey Republican, I went to the playground but was told that an 8-year-old girl had scared you off and you ran away crying with your tail tucked between your legs.
Feeding the needy? It’s a giant leap from first food stamp purchase in 1961 of a can of pork and beans in West Virginia to mounds of king crab legs in Albany today.
Crime is through the roof in this Biden administration. Like Obama, Biden blames everything that happens on somebody else. Not my fault. Not my problem. If he makes it for eight years, there will be no United States.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.