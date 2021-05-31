squawkbox@albanyherald.com
The current cry is to hold police accountable. I believe the police could do a far better job if the courts held the criminals accountable.
Albany commissioners need to upgrade requirements for city police and raise their salary. If we had the best police force in Georgia, we would see crime rates decrease.
Very interesting. No Republican officeholders objecting to Biden’s victory have objected to their own wins, on the same day, on the same ballots, using the same election systems. That Masked Man
Squawkbox people need to stop worrying about Mr. Trump. They need to start worrying about being ready for the second coming of Christ and if they will be called upon to come up. Read “The Book.”
OK, Squawker, just say my leader Donald Trump does go to jail. I’m sure Kamala Harris could get him out within a couple of hours.
Unlike other Georgia Republican leaders, I really like Chris Carr.
Boy, Billy, you’re so used to getting your way with the media — especially TV — that you think you should have the chance to comment on everything that happens. Sorry, every media outlet is not like Channel 10 and the Leesburg Ledger. You don’t get a pass on everything.
The high school where I was a student was so small we had driver’s ed and sex ed in the same car!
The beauty of living in America is that no one is forced to do anything (s)he doesn’t want to do, provided no laws are broken. Albany Utilities say they offer two payment options. If it’s only one, then they should be upfront and say, at this time all payments must be online. No need to be disingenuous. See how that works?
I consider the Confederate soldiers and Southern civilians who fought for and supported the CSA in the War For Southern Independence from Northern tyranny, despotism and dictatorship 1861-1865 to be the greatest generation. They fought not for conquest but for their family homes and native land against an unconstitutional criminal invasion.
Thank you, Tom Seegmueller and Albany Herald, for being willing to tell the truth about Lee County’s government. Without your articles, most of us would know nothing about what’s really going on with our government.
It’s been a good week for Fox News. Liberal Juan Williams leaves “The Five,” and Liberal Donna Brazile leaves Fox for ABC. Good riddance.
Squawker, basic common economic sense and Economics 101: Corporations do not pay taxes. Period. Where do you think they get their money from, the unicorn money tree? They get their money from you, every time you buy something from them. You pay their taxes.
For some reason, your column Sunday touched me, Fletcher. I don’t always (or often) agree with you, but I am a fan of your writing.
Do you know how weird it is to be the same age as old folks?
To the expert on paying Albany Utility bills: I live in a neighborhood with a lot of elderly people. They don’t have computers, credit cards or cellphones. They get a bill and send a check. Now when it says they owe last month’s bill and this month’s, they can’t navigate the phone system. It’s frustrating and stressful. You don’t need to be so smug.
