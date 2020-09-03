squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I am so sick of hearing how Trump mishandled the pandemic. Seriously? And who is the cause of lawlessness and disorder? Democrats, because they have instigated, condoned, and lied about it. It will hurt them in the end.
Thanks to your reporting, the word got out and action was taken by quarantining the whole cheerleading squad at Terrell Academy after several of them tested positive for COVID. The parents are being very obstinate about the rules the school has in place. If followed, the rules would definitely work, but unfortunately some parents are more worried about being their kids’ friend than a parent.
Two stories in Wednesday’s Herald People section happened weeks if not months ago: the death of Carl Reiner and Robert Trump’s (now deceased) temporary block of his niece Mary’s book. What happened?
The mask ordinance: Bo Dorough’s folly.
Four hundred thousand big ones is a pain to hide these days. Just ask Atlanta Mayor Bottoms. She and her staff failed miserably to hide the illegal $400,000 campaign money from anyone and everyone, and now she’s unable/unwilling to answer the Ethics Commission’s questions due to selective memory issues. Hilarious.
You’ve got your station, I’ve got mine. I happen to like Top 40. Hearing Top 40 on a station is a fairly new phenomenon. I would say four years old, tops. Before then, oldies stations played old artists, but songs you’d never heard before. It all probably has to do with pay/radio and copyrights. I used to listen to music with (Ben) Mayo going to and from work. Radio was much better in those days.
During the Democratic national convention, not a single word about the violent protests going on for months in Democratic-ruled cities. But when CNN’s Don Lemon said that the polls are showing people are concerned, Biden came out of his basement to speak against violence. So Biden will act only based on polls, not on principle and policy.
Glad to see that Publix has done away with those stupid one-way aisles, an idea that should have never happened. Too bad Albany city commissioners aren’t that bright. I sincerely hope none of these folks have higher political ambitions.
If politicians, social leaders and BLM speak up advising everyone to obey the police, follow instructions, don’t resist arrest and don’t act like you are reaching for a weapon, lots of lives will be saved and there will be no need for protests, peaceful or violent.
Just think what Democrats Nancy Pelosi, Maxine Waters, Al Sharpton, BLM, etc. would be saying if a Republican who was picked to run as VP came from a family of slave traders and slave owners like Kamala Harris. Just shows how two-faced these people are.
William Barr has removed a career intelligence director and replaced him with a political appointee just before the 2020 elections. Is this not an eye-opener? Is it not obvious what he intends on doing? A career intelligence official may not be loyal to Trump’s wishes, so get one that has zero experience in the field and make the path for Putin’s people to help him ensure the election.
