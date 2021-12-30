squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Sad but telling that the mainstream media delight in finding and reporting on anti-vaxxers getting COVID and/or dying. It seems their role now is to report on misery and keep the COVID torch burning.
I loved the column about proper grammar in music. I agree that teachers have all but given up on teaching students proper grammar and spelling. Autocorrect is an abomination and has led to some pretty embarrassing emails being sent. We’ll give the musicians a pass, though. Their works are art, unlike the barely coherent texts kids send. Oh, for the days of the three “Rs.”
If conservatives believe in God, why do they need so many guns? Because they don’t trust Democrats.
I heard a group talking at the breakfast table this week, and they were topping each other on how the world would be so much better right now if Trump hadn’t been beaten in the election. I laughed out loud at some of their absurd suggestions — that their man would single-handedly have cured COVID — but it got so deep I had to get up and move to another table.
A quick errand at 5 p.m. to the Walmart on Gillionville turned into a race to the finish line. In a 3-mile stretch, I saw multiple cars drafting, speed passing on the inside and a crazy high-speed pass in the turn lane by a soccer mom with kids. All to get to a very red light at Westover Road and wait together. Arrive alive, Albany. The Patriot
I wonder, did the deadline for Albany’s urban redevelopment plan and opportunity zones run out because officials were asleep at the wheel?
There’s a rumor circulating that Demetrius Young is going to pressure his fellow commissioners to make pot legal in the city limits. If not, the rumor goes, he will unilaterally declare it so in Ward VI. He’s already done so in parts of the ward.
On the occasion when Biden tells the truth to the American people, his handlers come out and walk it back. Yesterday he said there was not a government solution for COVID, which means he never had a real plan to beat it and the steps he has taken are not working.
I too enjoyed reading the story about Judge Marsh in the Southview section of Sunday’s paper. She was a groundbreaker in Georgia, and it’s a fitting tribute that her alma mater is recognizing her.
Here’s a novel idea: Let’s designate some “Opportunity Zones” in Albany where potential customers won’t put their lives in jeopardy by shopping at a business there.
Gee, economics Nobel laureate, if the gas reserves released will only last a few days or hours, according to your brilliant observations, why are gas prices still going down? I figured all those reserves would long have been used up by now.
Please explain the religious freedoms that are being denied or attacked. It seems that as long as it is your way, it’s right. You support denial of fair employment practices, separate education for your children, and political structure in which you can determine who is the winner regardless of the actual vote. You wrap this nonsense in the flag, and when that fails it’s time to turn to your version of a religious right.
