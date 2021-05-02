You lose the Dumpster bet. Yes, we helped the guy, and previously a host of others at the Dray Line prior to the city removing our table eliminating the “bad people there.”
The problem is the silent majority, including people of all ethnicities, are not being heard because they have to work and earn a living. The protestors swarming the streets can do so because they do not seem to have any other commitments.
Fletcher, why waste time and space writing about someone as insignificant as Greene? As you said, she does not in any way matter to any government and is a true "nut job." So why not leave her to her quest -- whatever that may be -- and quit giving her ink she doesn't deserve?
Our favorite entertainment in the Golf Course, Ashford, Doublegate area is seeing how many times the same mail truck will go up and down our streets, return and deliver mail to some of the homes, then come back in an hour or so with mail that had been missed, only to be joined by another truck. No wonder we don't get half of our mail these days.
I have been doing a lot of pondering lately on why when I go to the store to buy the makings for a hotdog cookout. Wieners come 10 to a pack, but buns come in a package of eight. Hmmm, is this a conspiracy?
I know you'll probably hear in the Squawkbox and on social media about the failed shredding event at the Civic Center, but before you take it out on Ms. Bowles, remember that it was the shredding company's mistake, not hers. She has always done so much for this community; maybe every now and then tell her that rather than complaining.
I feel sorry for you people that think that Joe Biden is going to help this country. Just wait until gas prices get to $8 to $10 a gallon, and then you'll be wishing you never heard of him.
In your Sunday, May 2 newspaper sports section (only one page long) you had no mention of any MLB games/scores. I wonder, Carlton Fletcher, do you know that the Atlanta Braves are playing ball? Hope you post MLB updates in future issues of your paper.
Thank you, Albany Exchange Club, for the super event at the fairgrounds Friday and Saturday. Going to the car show was the first time I'd been out for anything other than necessities since COVID hit. Y'all did it right, and so many of us appreciate it.
Marriage tip: When your wife is mowing the yard is not the best time to ask when dinner will be ready.
CBS is misleading the public in stating in their poll that 85% of Americans approved of Joe Biden’s latest speech to Congress. Even far-left liberals are saying that poll is inaccurate. Biden, 85% approval from Americans? What a joke.
Squawker, why do you defend Demetrius Young when someone complains about his racist attitude? He's an elected official; he can take it or get off the commission.
Big Lots is very fortunate to have “Santoy” as a customer service rep. She was amazingly friendly, helpful and knowledgeable. In these tough times, how sweet it is to be treated like Santoy did to this older man. Thanks. Signed: The grateful man.
I love to live and live to love.
