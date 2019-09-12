How many votes would a debating presidential candidate get if, when promising to voters their “rights” to receive free health care, college, housing, food, stipends, loan forgiveness, citizenship, etc., the candidate would also clearly state, remind and demand of working taxpayers their responsibility to provide and pay for it all?
Does Albany really need to foot the bill for an expensive trial when there appears to be clear evidence that the accused in the case acted in self-defense? If there is a venue change -- which is likely -- it's going to cost a lot of money. And probably needlessly.
I love the flags outside of the mall. They are so inspiring. What a great tribute!
Trump plans to ban certain e-cigs after six deaths and a few hundred illnesses from vaping but does nothing about gun control after many thousand deaths and wounded by guns. Vaping is voluntary. Shooting victims don't have a choice.
Thanks, Jennifer Parks, for telling us about retired nurse Queen Victoria Jenkins. Readers, let's flood the nurse of 39 years with cards celebrating her 80th birthday. Send to: 1327 Montego Court, Albany, Ga. 31705.
Trump and the Republicans promised to bring down the debt in this country, but three years in, that monstrous amount has climbed past a trillion dollars. His foolish tax cuts for the rich only added to the overwhelming debt. This man -- and his equally inept colleagues in Congress -- has not done anything he said he'd do.
In all this social media hoopla about what "really happened" in the Jazzy Huff case, let's not forget that a man's life was taken. His family will never see him again. That has to count for something.
If Fitzgerald has a plan to clean up their community and it works, why can’t Albany just copy that? Our inability to clean up these dilapidated structures in a timely manner is absurd.
Braves are playing great ball, but I can’t see them because Dish can’t settle a contract with Fox Sport Southeast. Going to Direct TV next week.
I watched this morning as Mr. Twitler delivered his 9/11 address. Once again this self-absorbed idiot made what should have been a solemn occasion all about himself. He is a vile, vulgar, boorish lout.
Beautiful ceremonies at Veterans Park and at the Albany Mall Thursday. We need to get back to the unity that we shared after the 9-11 attacks.
If Hollywood is leaving Y’allywood by 2020 like they threatened, looks like they are going to be late for the bus. Where were they going anyway?
Does the new agent in charge of the Albany GBI have an affinity for Nathan's Hot Dogs?
Do you know the difference between a Republican and a Democrat? Read and listen to the news, and you will find out the difference. A Republican will work for everything they want and get. The Democrat wants the government to give them everything they want and get.
When are the owners of WSWG Channel 6 going to quit making excuses and repair their poor transmission that is off more often than it is on?
Our economy is the best in the world. Take note socialist. Capitalism works.