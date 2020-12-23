squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Carlton, in a recent article you used the term “dictator” in reference to our president. I’ve got news for you, you ain’t seen nothing yet. Just wait until the Biden/Harris administration takes the reins. I predict that there will be a lot of voters’ remorse due to higher taxes, loss of private health insurance, $4 to $5 per gallon gas, gun control and illegal aliens cutting into Social Security.
Wow. Huge infomercial for Warnock on front page of Herald, by a CNN “reporter” no less. Gone fully to the left now?
Biden wants to bail out the U.S. Post Office again. I guess so that they can keep raising rates and giving crappy service?
Obviously, everyone didn’t think Perdue and Loeffler did a great job or there wouldn’t be a runoff next month. Both sure looked out for their own investment portfolios and were in lock-step with Trump’s lies about the coronavirus and widespread election fraud. Everyone didn’t drink the Kool-Ade.
The piece of propaganda you printed on Warnock proves that no matter how well a child is raised, he can still turn out bad.
If you care about our environment, you have to vote for the Democrats for U S Senate.
Republicans refused to even discuss COVID relief for the summer and fall. They demanded less stimulus for citizens and no relief for states and local government. Now Republicans stall funding to add limits to prevent the Federal Reserve from restarting emergency lending programs for small businesses. Only corporate businesses get Republican protection.
Once again our politicians have become line jumpers. Getting the shot as a so-called example, but jumping the protocol to get it for themselves. Like Medicare is OK for us, but they have better coverage. Decisions they make are for their advantage, not necessarily ours. An open republic has become a closed party-centric government.
Even a 50-year Republican’s about had enough. Perhaps instead of an audacious campaign sign on Dawson Road, fielding viable candidates with solid leadership initiatives might be a better idea. Who’s directing this Titanic?
Kelly Loeffler appears to have an ongoing relationship with domestic terrorists. Twice she has been photographed with KKK leaders, which indicates that she supports this terrorist group. Her radical support of domestic terrorists makes her completely unfit to be a U.S. Senator, even though she is trying to buy the seat.
The other day I was surfing the TV channels with my remote and ended up watching a softball game. It was a Joe Bidden press conference. He was given five slow-pitch questions and was given a free pass to first base.
Dr. Jill Biden’s dissertation for her doctorate is a disgrace and an insult to credible education doctorate holders. Read it for yourself if it is still online.
What amuses me, Masked Man, is you claim to be former military yet you generalize “assault weapon.” Did they use muskets when you were in the military? There is nothing military about our semiautomatic weapons other than they look big and scary to liberals like you who lie about military service. Busted.
