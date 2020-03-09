squawkbox @albanyherald.com
Trump can’t lie, insult, or litigate himself out of the coronavirus mess. So what does our “leader” do? He goes golfing.
With the number of trucks flowing in and out of Georgia-Pacific and P&G, there ought to be some real opportunity for professional trailer and tractor repair in east Albany. Is anyone in Dougherty County leadership considering the opportunities for growth?
Mr. Mayor, you would be well-advised to put aside your dislike for Phoebe and do what is best for Albany residents, many of whom are employed by Phoebe. Voters have long memories.
Thank you for the articles and pictures of the marathon runners and the Downtown Street Festival in Sunday’s paper. It would have been nice if a reporter and/or photographer had visited the Tift Park Community Market on our opening day with over 30 vendors. Maybe next year?
Wow, the Saturday-morning radio interview with Chris Cohilas and B.J. Fletcher was very revealing.
It’s both funny and sad when squawkers accuse Democrats of lying or being incompetent. How many lies has Trump, the son of the father of lies, told? It must be almost 17,000 by now. And if his total mishandling of the response to the coronavirus isn’t incompetent, I don’t know what is.
Congrats on Phoebe’s new helipad. Well done.
Are we supposed to believe Carlton is too young to remember the 1960s? It used to rain continuously in south Georgia. There was a swamp at the bottom of every hill. Coming into Albany from Dawson you had small rolling hills with water oaks in the bottoms.The water around the oaks would always be 5 feet deep or better in water. Farming has always been tough around here.
Dear Yours Truly, it is better to be silent and thought a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt.
Before branding Trump as a liar, remember the past lies. Obama lied repeatedly when he said, you can keep your policy. He gave billions to Iran while they were shouting death to America. Bush lied about Iraq’s WMD and said if we wait to find a smoking gun, it will come as a mushroom cloud. That war cost thousands of lives.
It’s laughable for Democrats to say Donald Trump is the most dangerous president we ever add. What would be dangerous is having Bernie Sanders, and even worse, Joe Biden, who doesn’t know the difference between his wife and sister.
When President Trump gets elected for four more years, the Albany Democrats are going to get addicted to Prozac. They will be pulling their hair out.
Why do the Democratic presidential candidates holler and shake their hands while speaking on TV? Their negative and obnoxious speech delivery is like watching a car salesman in a TV commercial. However, I am impressed at their physical stamina with their schedules, especially given the age of Biden and Sanders.
Democrats are absolutely great at character assassination. They offer no solutions other than socialism/communism which has resulted in poverty and dictatorial power wherever it has been tried. Their goal is to confiscate as much wealth as possible through taxation and redistribute it to buy votes. Latest example Venezuela.
