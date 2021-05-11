squawkbox@albanyherald.com
You anti-Trump and anti-Biden bores keep repeating the same old lies and half-truths. Get a life, people. The election was six months ago.
Again, I am without words with all of this hate crime business. I see where our DA is thinking of adding the charge of hate crime to a murder suspect from this past weekend on Highland. I do not think the guy that did the shooting liked the other guy very much. Seems murder would be enough.
You people are ridiculous: “Biden’s the worst president ever ...” “Biden is leading us toward socialism ...” The guy’s been in office less than four months. Are you that much of a Trump worshiper than you’ve written off the next four years altogether? Wow!
Has Biden blamed Trump yet for what happened to the pipeline on Friday? Joe needs to look into that mirror. He needs to see what failure looks like.
Masked Man, you sure were upset for a Monday morning. Did you get some of your own bovine scatology on the inside of your mask and finally smell what the rest of us have been smelling about the masks? Sincerely, your local Bovine Scatology Artist.
You lefties are just too hilarious. Out of the goodness of your hearts you offer up many reasons and then generous solutions as to why the Republicans are failing. Who knew you cared so much. Then again maybe you are seeing the lunacy of your leaders and their idiotic policies and realize that ole pendulum is starting to swing back the other way.
If Fox News and today’s Republicans had been around in the ’50s, we’d still be fighting polio. That Masked Man
The squawker is right — skin color should not matter and all lives should matter. The problem is, that works for us whites but not so well for blacks and that is the point of Black Lives Matter (no more, no less).
Kemp vows a crackdown on Atlanta crime. OK, what about the rest of us? Don’t you want to at least really try to get back to a time when you didn’t get lectured about locking your car and removing valuables? This may be a societal problem, but the solution is the police and a court that will make the offenders fear retribution for their acts.
AOC is one for theater. She feared for her life during the capital riot although in another building. And now she said she is “... a planned parenthood baby.”
Today’s jobs report was very disappointing and the unemployment rate increased, yet employers cannot find people to fill jobs. If you pay people not to work, they will not work.
All this free money that Trump started handing out in an effort to win an election has snowballed out of control. If the current administration continues in this manner, we are looking at a whole country of takers and bums.
It appears from Mr. Fletcher’s rant/tirade against Marjorie Taylor Greene that she has exposed a real fear that Mr. Fletcher and his socialist Democratic pals are harboring. Very reminiscent of the fear that Sara Palin exposed when she was the vice presidential candidate during John McCain’s election bid.
This is no ’50s vaccine and it has not even been approved by the FDA. The damn stuff is poison to some people.
