I hope the Herald will give me the opportunity to thank Reps. Greene and Yearta for their weekly reports from the legislative session. Thank you, gentlemen, for keeping us informed about what's going on at the Capitol.
Seriously? Commissioners are focused on renaming streets of all things? An unnecessary new morgue? Dilapidated buildings? Focus on reducing crime and restoring order on the roadways. Help the private sector get comfortable with investing here, and they will help fix these ancillary problems. These leaders need to get their priorities straight.
I am so impressed with what Lee County is doing. I live in Albany, but I don't begrudge anyone succeeding because of hard work and excellent customer service. Way to go, Lee County! Can't wait to read more.
What a glorious day. Trump got arrested, an historic event which on most days would be enough. But it got even better. With President Biden signing the PACT Act into law, the VA improved my disability rating to 100%. With the new check and back pay, I can now retire. I’m so glad Joe Biden is our president (and has never been arrested). The Equality Man
Trumpsters are more interested in the 2nd Amendment than 2nd graders. You have blood on your hands.
It's not "something should be done with guns in Albany." It's "something should be done with thugs in Albany." We have a large class of citizens with poor culture, and no respect for others. The blame is here.
Come on, Pat Riot, you may can fool those other right-wing blind sheep morons, but the truth of it is you worship Donald Trump and all he stands for. You prove in in every one of your silly squawks.
Carlton was overheard saying: "The fact that I procrastinate and still get the job done is the reason I still procrastinate."
While the world postures pell mell toward hell, Armageddon, suffering and annihilation, the so-called professed church languishes in irrelevant disputes, councils and synods over what the Bible plainly declares as moral and evil. Where are these people of the Kingdom of God and the voice of God so desperately needed yet so conspicuously absent?
Trump’s phony grand jury indictment is political and presidential election interference 2.0.
While the folks in Lee County are busy patting themselves on the back, I hope they remember all the people -- including state, and, yes, even Albany officials -- who paved the way for their success.
