If physicians and the media would push the idea of getting metabolically healthy through healthy diets, exercise and taking Vitamin D as hard as they are pushing getting vaccinated, there would be no need to get vaccinated for the vast majority of people. The elderly and immunocompromised would still be at risk, thus making vaccination an option.
Kudos to those cleaning up the Liberty Expressway yesterday in the cold weather. Please do your part in fighting the litter problem in our community. Adopt a road to pick up litter.
What a joke saying Biden’s cabinet is criminals and the most corrupt. We had eight years of Obama and no scandals nor criminal charges. Then four years of nothing but indictments and convictions of Trump’s top administration appointments.
Does it take three months for concrete to cure? They did some repair work on the drains at Partridge and Westgate three months ago, and orange barrels are still there. You would think that somebody with the street department would see them and take it upon themselves to have the barrels picked up.
Phoebe management and the entire Phoebe family are to be congratulated on their efforts and results in getting folks vaccinated. We hear daily about the states and cities nationwide that have failed their populations by not being prepared to deliver this critical medication in an effort to eliminate COVID, saving suffering and lives.
Mr. Fletcher, I was touched by your Sunday column ... perfect for King Day. Your writing is the main reason I continue to subscribe to The Herald.
So, just because Trump hasn’t started a war on foreign soil ... yet, he gets a free pass? He incited domestic insurrection last week at the Capitol. This resulted in five deaths. He should be removed by any means necessary. If most Republicans were truly disgusted with Trump, GOP leaders would give him the Nixon option: resign or be impeached.
Jan. 10 ... Carlton nailed it.
Today God has a tear in his eye. Not over who is or isn’t president but because of the great divide. Both sides speak his name, then turn around and fan the flame. Neighbor against neighbor, family against family. It breaks His heart to see us torn apart.
Hey readers, guess what, the real radicals extremists are Republicans. MAGA.
Impeaching Trump is a waste of time. We have bigger fish to fry. Our lawmakers should spend time unlocking our economy to help people get back to work and to help companies keep their doors open.
Donald Trump helped flip both houses of Congress and put a Democrat back in the White House. So he really did help make America great again. Well played, Donald. Well played. That Masked Man
This election shows just how divided we are as a nation of Americans. Will we allow ourselves to now seek common ground and unite in some form instead of tearing ourselves apart?
Let us not seek the Republican answer or the Democratic answer, but the right answer. JFK
I’ve had both my COVID vaccines from Phoebe. All done quickly and efficiently. No side effects from either injection. Kudos to Phoebe staff.
