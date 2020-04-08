Thanks, Albany Herald, for the Grant Wood picture of Doug and Karen Porter, front page of Wednesday's paper. Guess I (we) needed that.
I'm so thankful that The Albany Herald is running stories on Scott Steiner. He has been amazing during this pandemic, and I am enjoying getting to "know" him through these stories. I agree with him: I believe he was sent here to get us through this emergency. Thank you, Mr. Steiner.
Enjoyed reading what Karen Liebert and Doug Porter are doing their sheltering in place time. Especially liked the "American Gothic" picture.
Albany residents are not going to let the virus kill more people than they will with guns.
Will Geer is taking up a lot of space in some of y'all's brains, isn't he? But don't worry about it -- he can live there rent-free as long as you continue to pay him in attention and notoriety.
To the lady getting rid of your "Made in China" clothes, bravo. I do not have any Made in China clothes, but I have a lot of household items made there and they are going bye bye.
Let me ask the people that will attend a worship service because God will take care of them: Do you look before you cross the street? Why? My thinking is that if the Lord gave you a brain to think with, why use it in one instance but not the other? I will keep an open mind. Please explain.
Dawson Road is finally clear, but there is nowhere to go .
My grandson asked me how did we manage when i was a youngster in the '50s without remote TV. I told him my parents did have remote control TV ... me.
Please consider flying city flags at half staff in memory of Judge Nancy Stephenson & the two unnamed city personnel that have died recently due to complications of the coronavirus.
