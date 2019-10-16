With so many many citizens and many of the candidates running for office claiming that "the city" doesn’t do anything, just a reminder that you can’t go public until the work is complete. I am very proud of the APD and the help that others are giving Albany.
I have been reading the interviews in The Herald with the candidates for mayor. Unless I missed something, I have heard one speak of reducing our property taxes. I would think having the highest property tax in Georgia would be a big issue. Especially since our homes are losing value every day. At least we need a reappraisal of our homes. They are not worth what they were 10 or 15 years ago.
The panhandlers of Albany must have a union now or a franchise. All the signs say “God Bless” at the bottom in the same handwriting.
Way to go Chief Persley, APD and other agencies involved in the drug busts Tuesday. We're quick in this city to criticize, but we rarely praise good work. There are a lot of us who are proud of you.
Albany, thank you for rolling out the Blue and Gold carpet! See you next year.
I was hoping to never read anything by James King again, and while The Herald has (thankfully) not run any of his guest editorials, I was disappointed to see his letter to the editor on how America needs ever more guns. He's the kind of person who says the New Jersey day care shooting wouldn't have happened if those 5- and 6-year-olds had been carrying weapons.
Trump's withdrawal of troops from Syria abandons our allies the Kurds and will give a rebirth to ISIS.
What!? Even the sycophantic rear-smooching yes-men like Marc Thiessen and Cal Thomas are criticizing their hero for his bone-headed action in the Middle East. Trump's lack of knowledge on foreign policy just left some of America's staunchest allies to die. And he'll be "credited" with reviving Isis. Quite a legacy.
LeBron put his foot in his mouth again. He has no problem criticizing America or Trump, but he's scared to talk about the Chinese treatment of Hong Kong because it might affect his bank account. He's all about the money, and he proved it again.
Donald Trump loves the state of Georgia like the Devil loves sin.
If you want a reliable and no-cost alternative to satellite and cable, just install an outdoor antenna. All networks plus many sub channels are available. No real reason to pay those prices for poor service.
It's both parties that aren't getting anything done. Wrap your head around that.
What is the stuff that looks like rebar sticking up in the cypress swamps on 19N? Just curious.
After watching the latest round of presidential debates, no doubt any one of these candidates has great potential. Potential of passing Carter and Obama as the worst president of our country should they somehow win.
Biden is trying to defend himself against the obvious corruption in Ukraine. He and Hunter said they did nothing wrong, and he will never do it again.
The God of the Bible did not send us Donald Trump. He gives us free will. We can't blame God.
Way to go APD. Score one for the good guys!