Does this tell you anything about Chinese ingenuity: Without all the permits, government approvals, environmental agencies, politicians getting a cut, the Chinese are building a new 1,000-bed hospital in one week to have it available with new Wuhan coronavirus threat?
Chinese New Year: Year of the Rat. Rats spread coronavirus.
To the squawker about not-so-honest Democrats: Everything brought forward has been verified to be truth. I borrow the famous line from the movie, "You Trumpers cannot handle the truth."
Recreation and Parks" There are not enough "thank-yous" for this amazing woman, Ms. Tee Taylor. She took a group of seniors to the play "Men Are from Mars, Women Are from Venus" for a Senior Night Out With Ms. Tee at the downtown Albany Municipal Auditorium. That was the best date night, and we weren't afraid to be downtown at night because she made us feel safe. Thank you, Ms. Tee!
Carlton Fletcher’s article about "sound-alike sisters" was right on target. Very little originality anymore.
Well, if you're watching the Senate trial on FOX, they are blocking out all the sound. You can't hear any of the facts they don't want you to hear. And you Fox watchers don't want to hear them. When the defense has their turn, they will let you hear that. It won't be the defense of any of the facts presented, it will be other stuff not related to the charges. And you will feel warm and fuzzy. If a Democrat had done the same thing, you would be yelling "Lock them up!" You can't have it both ways.
Some people have drinking problems, Adam Schiff has a lying problem. All he does is lie. If he told me his name was Adam Schiff, I wouldn't believe him.
I don't see how anyone can stand to watch the pathetic Democratic theater they're putting on at the Senate. They keep bringing the same liars to talk for hours at a time, repeatedly saying the same thing over and over. First they say they have an ironclad case, but then they must have more witnesses and documents because they didn't get them in the House.
Happy birthday, Mr. Fletcher. Thank you for your service to the community in your position at The Albany Herald. We need our local paper.
Many messages are communicated by the fact that Fox doesn't seem to be televising the full impeachment hearing during prime time hours. Not even allowing the complete and unfiltered evidence to impeach Trump be heard by its audience shouts out that Fox is scared about the arguments being presented about Trump's guilt.
The delusional squawker who thinks he's smarter than the Republicans is living in a fantasy world if he thinks Obama did anything for our country. Trump has spent the last three years undoing the mess Obama left him, and he could have done more if not for the anti- Americans who wanted to impeach him from day one.
The Democrats say they have mountains of evidence, yet they want more time because they need more evidence. What a joke!
Cutting the trees and clearing the brush keeps the deer away from the edge of the road. This promotes safety for drivers and wildlife. A good move for everybody.
