I am a big “Jeopardy!” fan. I think Ken Jennings would be an excellent replacement for Alex Trebek when he has to leave.
The correct pronunciation of our new mayor’s family name Dorough is not “Dur-row” but pronounced like “borough” except beginning with a “D.”
Well, Mr Mayor, welcome to the Good Life City, where nothing and no one is sacred. How Lee County grows?
The so-called AA person that brought up the possibility of the rehab center in Winterwood tries to connect treatment centers to AA. This is a foolish AA member, one of the reasons for AA’s downfall in the past 30 years. This person is probably one of the AA members that does not understand that AA stands for Alcoholics Anonymous, not Narcotics Anonymous. The cocaine and meth folks destroyed AA.
“Georgia added more than 165K new businesses in 2019.” (The Albany Herald, Jan 16, 2020). But how many were in Albany? Does the city have a plan to encourage local small business formation? What about the chamber? If so, what are their plans? In other words, who is looking out for Main Street?
Way to go, Pretoria Fields, staying ahead of the curve in the beer-brewing business. I can’t wait to try your seltzers Friday.
The Democrats are pretty sure they can control the earth’s climate with a tax; the same way they controlled homelessness, the health care crisis and the high cost of college.
Was “T” so depressed by Auburn’s loss to Alabama he couldn’t write his column?
To the squawker who made comments about the Winterwood rehab proposal and bringing AA into the conversation: Even vague information about professional people attending AA is out of line. These kind of “sober” people keep a lot of people that need help out of AA. There is a tradition in AA that says no film, radio, nor press. Seeing so much of Facebook, emails, etc. today is not in keeping with AA traditions. There seems to be a problem understanding what “anonymous” means.
I saw where Rock 103 is already trying to copy some of the things the Queen Bee radio station is doing ... and they’re not even on the air yet. My question is, why didn’t you get more involved in the community before the story came out about what the new station plans to do? Another reason people are tired of your station.
There are more ill-educated Democrats than Republicans. If you weren’t such a highly educated idiot, you’d know that.
The average Citizen can’t serve in state government because they couldn’t get the time away from work. Plus the state doesn’t pay enough for them to quit their job and establish a two-resident family. So don’t ever say our Legislature represents the common citizen. It represents the wealthy who spend most of the time making themselves wealthier.
I hate to break it to you, poor car salesmen, but I ain’t paying 20, 30, 40, 50 grand for a car that looks like Darth Vader’s helmet.
Recreation and Parks: I just want to say “thank you” for providing us with Ms. Tee Taylor. We senior citizens really appreciate the time she takes to make us feel youthful. Thank you, Ms. Tee, and we are looking forward to another great year.
