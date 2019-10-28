The local district attorney let two murderers walk for killing an innocent man. The same attorney has turned this sign fiasco over to the state AG and recused himself. The attorney should have recused himself on the delivery man trial and, maybe, could have handled this sign situation. (Maybe).
As lawyers would say, the issue of Marietta and the theft of signs "goes to character." Trivial money involved, but this was not a child's prank, it shows a serious flaw and lack of judgement not easy to overlook in an adult in public office.
Ms. Judy, I am a great admirer of you and all you do to clean up behind the slugs that inhabit this city, but how in the world do you intend to "educate" the supposedly grown people who choose to throw their trash on the ground when they are standing right beside a receptacle? Methinks you are fighting a losing battle but I sincerely wish you luck.
Thanks, Tammy Fletcher, for the Mexico Beach articles. I first went there as a young Airman with the USAF in 1967 working on radars for Tyndall AFB. Over the years, I made many trips there including my honeymoon. You brought back the names of places that were gone even before the hurricane. It was an easy place to fall in love with, and I can only hope with the rebuilding it keeps it's small beach town charm.
What's more chicken$#!+ than a journalist who has the opportunity and responsibility to look into an issue like "sign-gate" and doesn't do it?
Thank you, Dr. Tripp Morgan and Pretoria Fields, for all the things you're doing to improve Albany. So many people complain about things they don't like, but they never attempt to do anything. You are doing ... and a lot of us appreciate it.
Sure gonna miss The Old Rocker and his musical musings. They were always a "little ray of sunshine" in an entirely too political world. You had to live it to appreciate it, and they are leaving this world at an accelerating pace and their shoes won't be filled. As The Righteous Brothers sang about Rock and Roll Heaven, you know they'll have a helluva band and all of us fans, too.
Just maybe Marietta signs are being taken up by the homeowners because they can't support him anymore.
Come on, let's quit whining about the "yard signs." All the voters in Ward IV know if you have a problem you can call Roger Marietta and he can help solve your problem. You know you can depend on Roger.
That was real Classy of Hillary Clinton, using the funeral of Elijah Cummings to take shots at President Trump and his wife. Total disrespect and regard for Mr. Cummings. It's all about Hillary, no one else.
American troop are again protecting oil fields from ISIS. If Russia cleared the path for killing ISIS leader al-Baghdadi, it means Putin wanted him gone. So, why wouldn't Russia, Turkey or Syria carry out the raid if they knew where he was? Does Trump get a win from his silent partnership to protect Putin's new oil fields?
I'm trying not to get my hopes up too high about the radio station coming to town ... please, please, please don't let it turn into another 25 songs and phony "live DJs" station.