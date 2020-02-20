squawkbox @albanyherald.com
There are some businesses in Albany that obviously put a lot of effort into training their staff for customer satisfaction. How can management at the substandard businesses be encouraged to do the same?
It’s good to see that the governor does actually realize — or maybe somebody pointed it out to him — that there are capable people in the state south of Macon.
The Democrats’ Nevada debate will forever be known as “The Great Pandafest.” Never have so few offered so much to so many.
Cheap shot by squawker about photos of Mayor Pete’s spouse. Probably better to keep your prejudices to yourself.
As a native-born elderly white lady, I feel privileged to get to witness this town becoming a flower of black culture, in the visual arts, music, cuisine, couture. ... It’s all around us, and it’s beautiful. I’m grateful to live to see it flourish.
Them SMRs are just repeating what they hear on Fox News. That’s why they don’t make any sense.
Marijuana was actually regulated as a medical drug by our federal government before its prohibition in 1937. And today 66 percent approve of regulating it like alcohol. A Harvard study of marijuana prohibition suggests that states like Georgia are missing out on over $30 billion in tax revenue if they treat marijuana like alcohol and tobacco.
It took me a minute, but thank you for the make-up comics.
Tis the time to vote once more, to cast a ballot in the Senate District 13 election. Early voting starts Monday; Election Day is February 3. Show you honor your commitment to those who have fought for this Democratic Republic to keep it free. Do your civic duty and vote.
Trump’s arrogant political pardoning has the same results as the guy who said “pardon me” after fluctuating in an elevator. It just plain stinks and sickens anyone who thinks about it.
Does the Wizard of the Fourth Estate know how to determine the difference between an urban and rural community? Being from Irwin County, the answer should be easy. The SMRs won’t have a clue.
Most uninformed people find it hard to understand how the working middle class subsidizes the lifestyles of the rich and super rich. We now have an entire federal government devoted to looking after the needs of the wealthy and their friends.
Trump is the greatest leader this country has ever had. Period.
If you get confused, just listen to the music play.” — Jerry Garcia ... or “If life gets you down, get right back up and focus on what is important.”
America doesn’t need to see the tax return of a billionaire who became a public servant; America needs to see the tax returns of public servants who became millionaires while being public servants.
SMRs like to use the term “game over,” as if to imply that there was a competition and they won. When an SMR uses the term, it really means “you bested me and I don’t want to play anymore.” The latest SMR to come at me dodged my statement about the policies in Virginia. Since they couldn’t debate it, in true Trumpian and SMR fashion they sidestepped the question and added an insult. You lose again. Signed, Yours Truly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.