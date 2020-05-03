Many thanks to the gentleman who built birdhouses for Chehaw. The wood from Radium where I spent many happy hours make it even more special. All for a good cause.
Judd Savelle, owner of Bishop Clean Care in Lee County, did a great job explaining the difference between sanitizers and disinfectants in the article about restaurants in the Albany Herald on May 1. I was very impressed with his offer to sell the restaurants a potent disinfectant at his cost. Instead of trying to profit off this virus, he is truly concerned about our city and the people who live here.
Sen. David Perdue is proposing a bill to grant more visas to foreign doctors and nurses. That’s only a short-term solution. The long-term solution is to have more medical colleges. There is no medical college in Georgia south of Macon. So open a state medical college in Albany, at the center of southwest Georgia.
It is entirely predictable watching all the SMRs trying, yet failing, to deflect the coronavirus blame away from Trump. The biggest sign of weakness in a leader is seeking someone else to blame for his failures. Worse than a weak leader are the people who follow the weak leader. They are the ones leading sad lives. Signed, Yours Truly
Raise your hand if you care what Stacey Abrams thinks about Gov. Kemp’s decision to open Georgia or anything else.
"New data" suggests that ignorant elected officials who care more about the wealthy than average citizens often put people's lives at risk.
Forrest Gump would have been a better governor than what we have now. At least he would have been smarter.
Thank you, Doug Porter. Wonderful article. Very uplifting.
Doesn’t Dr. Fauci have more important work to do than answer a bunch of questions about how the pandemic was handled in the U.S.? Looks like another witch hunt brewing.
If B.J. Fletcher is going to be at her restaurant “from open to close,” how can she possibly be effective as an Albany city commissioner?
Coroner Fowler doesn’t have an easy job. Praise the Lord that he asks for help from above; he certainly isn’t getting help from the people of Dougherty County.
2020, the year America locked up its citizens and released its prisoners.
If people with pre-existing conditions die while also having COVID-19, they are listed as dying from virus. Was this same criteria used when people with those same pre-existing conditions died when suffering from influenza? My research says no.
Trump has put a freeze on green cards to stop immigration. I'ii be surprised to see how many Republicans go to work in the fields to pick vegetables.
Of all the stupid things i have done in my life, if I die from touching my face I am really going to be mad.
I applaud the businesses that can reopen but have chosen to stay closed in Albany until this pandemic lessens. You are the kind of business I want to support. Thank you for your commitment to help keep Albany safe.
You SMDs out there must be so proud of Joe "Hands-On" Biden. He really loves women and claims that he will have one as his running mate.
Now that gas is affordable we have nowhere to go.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.