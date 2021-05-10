squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Like him or not, Jon Howard does his commissioner’s job the way it should be done. Best of the bunch in my mind.
I’m a white person and the only people I hear say “all lives matter” are white. They do to God, but not all lives matter to all people and just because you keep saying so isn’t going to make it true. Therein lies the problem.
I can’t get a girl ‘cause I ain’t got a car. I can’t get a car ‘cause I ain’t got a job. I can’t get a job ‘cause I ain’t got a car. So I’m looking for a girl with a job and a car. (Alice Cooper) ... That Masked Man
Congratulations Albany State graduates! Go out into the world now and find your place. It’s your time to shine.
There is an Albany Herald paper box in Americus that still has the April 25 paper displayed. Man ... talk about service.
Ho hum, another Sunday, more boring squawks. Somebody needs to get the word to you miserable folks out there that Donald Trump is no longer president. Instead we have Puppet Joe, whose strings are being pulled by Nancy, Chuck, The Squad, Kamala and Barry. He is well on his way to being the most disastrous president in American history.
The time of Trump is at hand ... prepare to be amazed.
Since the current bunch in Washington just loves to take away citizen’s rights and money, for once why can’t they use that love for the good of the country? No vaccination, then 60% income tax levied on you. No vaccination, then 40% reduction in your government handouts.
Here’s an idea for you gutless squawkers who hide behind your anonymity: Get off your lazy a--es and do something rather than just repeating the same tired gibberish you hear on talk radio. You say you have all the answers; do something with them.
Downtown Albany needs a great antiques store and a great junk store.
I agree with the squawker that restaurants and other businesses should spend less time complaining that folks don’t want to work for what they want to pay them and ask themselves “Do I pay a living wage, one that a worker can support his family, pay his bills, and have a chance at the American dream?” They should.
There’s an old saying: It’s better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to open your mouth and remove all doubt. In one Squawkbox, I see an SMR complaining about the “Democratic elite” and another falsely stating that Democrats only want free stuff. Can’t be both. So get your lies straight. Better yet, just remain silent. Signed, Yours Truly
All you weak people and your petty problems ... you would tremble if you understood where true power lies and knew that you will be there to view its awesome glory.
I ate at a fast-food restaurant the other day, and I’m not getting the vaccine shot. I guess I’m doomed to die, just like everybody else is, but I’m not gonna die from not taking a COVID vaccine shot. Hallelujah.
HB 617, a way for Georgia boosters to pay collegiate athletes to play in Georgia and get away with it.
This socialist administration is paying people not to work so more small businesses will fail and people will become dependent on the government.
