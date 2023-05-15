Parking lot squawker: You mean that same mindset one encounters in the mall parking lot or Target or Walmart or ASU campus right? Where people take vehicle theft seriously? Not just DG club.
It is good to know that I am not the only one smelling something from the wind blowing from Lee County. Didn't think it was just the farmers tilling and fertilizing. Don't believe the hype.
Don't tell secrets in the garden. The corn has ears, the potatoes have eyes, and the beanstalk.
Bus station, roundabout, morgue, community center ... a million here, a million there and pretty soon it adds up to a whole lot of money.
Carlton, just because it pops into your head, doesn't mean you should put it in print.
Gavin Newsome trying to tell red states how to run things is about as dumb as a football coach with a career record of 0-125 trying to teach a football team how to win.
The vast majority of crimes are committed by career criminals that have been returned to the street numerous times. Career criminals belong in jail.
Commissioners, in case you missed it, the consensus is that you all are doing a bad job. Stop blatantly acting in your own self-interest, and start looking out for the community. Taxpayers want safety issues addressed, not your pet projects or hiring your friends. Voters are watching and taking notes.
RIP, Gordon. Canada's greatest tunesmith and poet. America's, too.
It is time to write our congressmen and senators demanding the income tax be removed from Social Security payments. Make Joe Biden remove this burden he was in a large part responsible for implementing.
Perhaps the worst thing -- of many -- that Donald Trump did is he made it "all right" for people to openly display their racist tendencies. He's no longer in the picture, except as a tragic, comic figure, but those tendencies remain.
I could not help but roll out of my chair laughing at a news story of four Big Tech executives meeting with the vice president about the dangers of artificial intelligence. Biden and Harris discussing AI? Hilarious.
Quit complaining about the Speed Cameras. You do the crime, you pay the fine.
Fletcher, it looks like you forgot a lot of lessons your mama tried to teach you. I doubt you even put on clean underwear in case you're in a wreck. You definitely didn't listen to the one about not complaining about farmers with your mouth full.
I learned a lot from Tucker Carlson. He was not fired, just taken off the air and his staff fired. The left doesn't want people to know all the facts.
Honorable Yours Truly: We, The Jury, do, with great acclaim, hereby bestow upon you, with the rights attached, to be called the title of Village Idiot. You have proven, beyond doubt, that you are worthy of this title, and We, The Jury, know that you will continue to serve the citizens of your domain faithfully.
A recent study found that the average golfer walks 900 miles a year. Golfers drink on average 22 gallons of alcohol a year, which means, on average, golfers get 41 miles per gallon. Kind of makes me proud. I almost feel like a hybrid.
