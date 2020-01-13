squawkbox @albanyherald.com
Kudos for the right to opinion but James King’s “Iran little challenge” shows Trumponium arrogance and ignorance of the cost and repercussions of war. Ben Baker’s opinion on voting is just wrong and demonstrates his misunderstanding of voting safeguards, processes and procedures. In my extensive experience, rarely if ever, and then only by reason of a human error, has anyone been denied their right to vote in Dougherty County. My opinion.
With someone like Bo Dorough as mayor, I’m worried about Albany’s future.
Georgia state tax collections are slowing down, the governor is talking about budget cuts. But wait, we are in a Trump economy; that should not be happening. Can any Trump true believers explain what is going on? I know you can’t. Maybe one day Mr. Fletcher will enlighten you with the answer.
If Harry and Megan want to be independent, I say go for it. The British taxpayers do not need to support them, let them make it on their own. Welcome to the real world. They also should pay back the taxpayers for the $3 million wedding they had.
Squawker doesn’t believe the president denies Nancy Pelosi’s faith when he says her praying for him is not true unless it is meant in a negative sense. So, squawker, your praying for anyone is not true unless it is meant in a negative sense. Prayers need presidential approval.
I guess we’ll just have to wait and see how it goes, but all these issues with the new city government have me concerned.
If the only people who vote in these special elections are the politically active, we certainly won’t be able to drain the swamp. Yes, down here in southwest Georgia there is a huge political swamp that stinks of corruption and cronyism.
To all the true believers slobbering over racist Trump, a little clue: Your unwavering loyalty to this one evil man does not make you a “patriot” or “true American.” A true American/patriot believes in his country, not in any one individual, especially one who cares only about his own best interests.
Our president invaded another country to kill a terrorist and did not notify Congress, and his decision was lauded by both parties including Sanford Bishop. The president was Democrat Obama and the victim was bin Laden. Now President Trump kills a terrorist without notifying Congress and Bishop votes to condemn our president. Such a toadie and hypocrite.
Rumor has it that Obama stated Joe Biden does not remember which of the 57 states he was campaigning in.
Nancy Pelosi, Liz Warren and AOC are doing their very best to assure President Trump’s reelection in November every time they get in front of a TV camera or microphone.
The Democrats like to accuse Trump of siding with Putin, but it’s clear that they are lovers of Iran. They had no problem with sending billions in bribes in exchange for a one-sided peace deal that was doomed from the start. Now they are piling on Trump for taking out the worst terrorist in the world. How anti-American can they get?
I was in a position where I had to listen to a local radio station over the weekend. Hurry up, Queen Bee, and get on the air.
