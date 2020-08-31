squawkbox@albanyherald.com
To question the need for an election shows how un-American and delusional some Trump supporters are. If Trump is the savior you cultists say he is, why are over 180,000 Americans dead due to his mishandling the pandemic? Why is there so much lawlessness and disorder? To quote the stable genius himself, “It is what it is.” Does this sound like someone who should be given another four years as president?
94% of all the people dying with COVID-19 have several comorbidities, according to the latest data from the CDC. Why aren’t the so-called “experts” in America, that is, Dr Fauci, Bill Gates, our local Phoebe spokespeople, etc. ... focusing on getting rid of the comorbidities instead of waiting on a vaccine while wearing a mask? Common sense isn’t prevailing.
Terrell Academy students had an off-campus birthday party for their freshman class, and many of them have come down with COVID. And it’s spreading to other students and parents. There seems to be a concerted effort to keep this information private due to the lack of quarantine. It’s only going to get worse with the recklessness parents themselves are showing.
The three stories on the front page of Sunday’s Herald is why I think it’s important for our community to have a local newspaper. Thank you, gentlemen, for your work.
I think our government should get tough with these homegrown terrorists. They should confront them and give three choices: 1. Go hone. 2. Go to jail. 3. Go to the cemetery. Tell them to make the choice immediately. They aren’t demonstrators, they are terrorist.
Good luck, Mr. Kuekelhan, with your invention. It sounds — and looks — very clever. I enjoyed reading your story.
How about paying reparations to the families of those that died or were disabled fighting for the North to end slavery? How could you ask the relatives of any of those that fought to pay reparations? They already paid dearly.
Trump bragged about the endorsement he got from Jerry Falwell for president. Another Trump fake Christian.
While they’re at it, why not have the RedSpeed company (the providers of the school zone cameras) put cameras in areas of high litter on the roadways?
The White House said they were not worried about people catching the virus at the RNC events because “everybody’s going to catch it anyway.” Why then are they touting the vaccine with such energy? They need to pick one. It’s easiest, and everybody’s going to die eventually. Plus all you got to do is blame everyone else. It all makes sense. As long as I don’t get it.
The new radio station is so weak that you can hardly hear it. A lot of times there is just dead air space.
Now that Trump figures the coronavirus is taken care of, we can open everything back up and get back to business. Glad it’s over.
Divisiveness under Trump’s presidency, not Biden’s, has resulted in more protests than in many years. Trump’s policies and speeches, not Biden’s, have caused even more divisiveness. Then Trump claims that he is the candidate to make things better? How does that make sense?
