Masked Man, how horrible to wish others to die. You catch more flies with honey than vinegar. I sure hope you don't call yourself a Christian.
Kudos on the Gene Kirk and Breakaway Cycle shop article. Bought mine in mid-March when he had inventory, and he was professional and friendly. Wish him the best and hope the next truck has those 80 bikes.
I've sent in many squawks that were controversial and were never printed, but I never wished death on anyone. That The Herald would print a squawk by "The Masked Man" who wished death on people not wearing masks is beyond comprehension.
It is called respect. Respect yourself and others. No one wants to see underdrawers, and considering how it originally began, in prison to let other inmates know you are “available.” Do you know that part of the saggy pants story? Again, respect.
"Masked Man" and "Yours Truly" showing your true colors. Hate-filled ("hope you die") towards your fellow man and Marxist (AOC & Bernie) lover. Not very positive examples for average Americans.
Quit the bickering and be proactive for a change. The Albany/Lee County combined area has been swamped with medical needs long before the Chinese plague. Can anyone give one valid reason for not building a state-of-the-art medical facility in Leesburg to serve the public better?
Are you fake Christians OK with your corrupt leader pardoning another crony?
In 2008, when Barrack Obama campaigned there, CNN called Mt. Rushmore a majestic site that every president should visit. In 2020, when Trump visited, CNN called it a celebration of white supremacy. Do you really think that the media is unbiased? This is media hypocricy at its worst.
The SMR is angry because two squawkers are using pseudonyms. If that's too big a word, have someone explain it to you. First off, The Herald wouldn't publish real names. Secondly, what you're really mad about is PWCs (people without color) are losing their grip on control, and people of color are gaining control. I know you must be upset that the Confederate flag is coming down. Signed, Yours Truly
Lives matter. If you have to put a color in front of it, that's racist.
With all the commissioners and all their assistants, and all the combined relationships/contacts/old friends etc. in the Good Life City, one would think the alleys would be clean, the school system would answer the phone correctly and the taxpayers could expect better than a 30 cents on the dollar return on investment. Like Thomasville, Valdosta, Warner Robbins, Athens and Roswell.
Can we get better editorials to read? How many more reruns of Cal Thomas and the Fox News gang will we have to endure. It's a shame that the good conservative columnists write over the heads of local readers.
NYC Mayor DeBlasio wants billions in government aid after he told the police to stand by and watch as rioters destroyed the city, including hundreds of police cars. Now he tells people of the city to avoid gatherings, just as he held a photo op of him and a large group who painted racist grafitti on the streets of Fifth Avenue and called it a "mural."
