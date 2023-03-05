squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Of course the comic strip writer has freedom of speech. And of course he does not have freedom from accountability and the consequences from what he chooses to express.
squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Of course the comic strip writer has freedom of speech. And of course he does not have freedom from accountability and the consequences from what he chooses to express.
I moved to Albany not long ago and love it here, but it seems like we need more proactive law enforcement. Drivers aggressively speed with loud engines all day long. And there are no cops to be found. Even on the main roads near the grocery store and the mall. Where are the patrol cars?
What in the world is going on with the Albany City Commission? Y’all need to start looking into Jalen Johnson in Ward II. I think what you all will find is we were deceived at the polls. I will be addressing the board at the next meeting. Tune in. Our voices matter.
Squawker, do you really believe a legitimate news story about the unveiling of a historical marker commemorating a tragic and under-taught event in south Georgia will lead “a nonwhite to murder a white?” That kind of fearmongering is the basis of efforts to prevent the teaching and discussion of American history that proves racism existed in our past.
Is the Outdoor Expo a rain or shine event? I plan to drive to Albany, and I don’t want to find it’s been canceled when I get there.
Al Gore and other climate freaks supposedly care about our environment, but where are they regarding the train derailment spilling toxix chemicals or the pipeline or all the trash and garbage left by homeless people in California? Where is Joe Biden? All MIA.
The level of ignorance present-day “Southerners” have about the Civil War is staggering. Once again, it wasn’t North vs. South. It was the United States vs. the Confederate states. So to the racist squawker asking how many Southern white civilians died or were loaded into rail cars, the answer is zero. White confederates, I don’t know. The Equality Man
Rashelle Minix and the folks at Albany CVB always do an outstanding job when it comes to the marathon. Having the street festival immediately after the run is a sweet bonus for those of us looking for exciting things to do. Thank you all, and, again, well-done.
Carlton asked Alexa, “What do women want?” She hasn’t shut up for four days.
If you want to know what real oppression is, maybe you should go to Ukraine, China, North Korea, Russia, or any number of African warlord-controlled nations. I am sick of the whining and complaining. If you live in the USA, you have more freedoms and opportunities than any other country in the world.
I always appreciate your columns, Carlton, but I was especially touched by Sunday’s. I know a lot of people just like the ones you described, people who have lived exciting and sometimes thrilling lives that very few people know about. We all have our secrets, and we all have our stories. Thank you for your words.
Since Joe Biden is the White House’s best communicator, why doesn’t Susan Rice let him come out and communicate?
Fletcher, it will be a day of celebration when you reach the level of mediocrity. You are always on the wrong side of the things you write about.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
The concept of not having to pay excessive fees for expenditures* such as: travel amenities, cable and internet service, credit card and/or concert tickets; is being considered. If the act passes, where will you save the most money? *The following options are some of the categories listed in the Junk Fee Prevention Act.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.