Right on, Carlton. Everyday above ground is a good one. If you get to spend it with family and friends, it’s even better.
“You paved my street, fixed my lights and cleaned up after the storms. But if you don’t let me buy a bottle of hooch on Sunday, I’m gonna vote you out!” How shallow.
The reason the NRA does not want comprehensive background checks on gun ownership is that half of their members would be considered psychologically unfit to own a gun.
A squawker illustrated the problem with Trump Republicans when he complained that “since the Democrats took control on the Senate there has been no one working.” Democrats don’t control the Senate. Republicans do.
FCS, you wouldn’t know a democracy if it hit you like an 18-wheeler, so if you leave, no one will miss you, not even your mama.
Don’t fall for the scam calls and spoof calls that are going on in the area. Just hang up. Don’t give them Jack (squat), period.
Thank you, Mr. Fletcher, for your touching and important column. If one person takes your advice and gets screened, you may have just helped to save a life. That’s a pretty good use of the forum you’ve been given.
So the squawker thinks God sent us Trump. Read what Jesus said in the Beatitudes, and Trump is the exact opposite.
Can we address the root of the problem? Illegitimate children raised outside of God’s design for families repeated for multiple generations. Leaders, how about preaching this instead of treating the symptoms. Are you afraid?
I don’t know if Tracy Taylor is serious about wanting to be mayor, but I can tell you that he says the right things. He seems to be a genuine conservative who can speak with young people on their level. Good luck, Mr. Taylor.
The taxpayer: Someone who works for the government but does not have to take the civil service exam.
I just have to laugh at politicians running for office. They throw out and say whatever that they think voters want to hear and hope it sticks. Always a cure-all: “We need more law enforcement officers” or “They need more money.” Neither of these proves to deter crime at all. It about proper management and allocation of your resources. Society and home life are the main factors.
If Tracy Taylor is an Albany firefighter, how can he run for elected office in the city? Can someone paid by the city represent it on the government?
Before we just write off Tommie Postell, whose health is very bad right now, let’s not forget some of the good things he did for our city. Yes, he was loud and sometimes said ridiculous things, but he cared about and worked hard for his constituents, and that’s what he was elected to do.
First of all, I think Veronica Johnson is one of the best public servants in our area. The fact that she’s got groups telling her to purge the voter rolls and another group telling her not to remove a single one shows how ridiculous these self-appointed “watchdog” groups are. Let the lady do her job; she does it well.
One needs to have a gun because one cannot throw a rock 1,155 feet per second.