To the squawker asking about my COVID-19 particle-size post: Masks do block droplets, but according to the “experts,” the virus is spreading in aerosol form now, not by droplets, and the masks do not filter out the virus in aerosol form. Every time you breathe, you are blowing out an aerosol in the form of carbon dioxide, and if infected with COVID-19, that as well.
Kelley Loeffler donating her Senate salary to charity is about like me putting 25 cents in the Salvation Army Kettle ... a pittance.
You’ll no doubt get plenty of criticism from those who feel guns are a necessity, but I agree with your column, Mr. Fletcher. If we don’t do something about our obsession with guns, we are doomed to constant fear and a continued state of lawlessness.
Damn, it’s great to be watching college football again. FSU and Georgia Tech. I’m for FSU, but if Tech wins more power to them.
So, CNN cuts away from the White House press briefing because the news director disagreed with what was being said? Really? Since when do the networks have the right to censor news? God help us.
When there is no fear of the possible consequences for one’s actions, you have rioting, looting, assault and killings. Time to instill fear back into our justice system.
If the NFL and NBA really wanted to do something positive, instead of showing these anti-police messages and commercials, as role models they should be showing commercials and videos encouraging young kids to respect the law, stay away from drugs and gangs, stay in school and get a good education.
Voters, be careful what you wish for. Do you really want higher taxes, socialism, anarchy, open borders, Bernie and the Squad, the Green New Deal, to give up your guns, destroy the police and change our American history? If so, vote for Biden, and if he wins, welcome to the United States of Venezuela.
Welcome to Albany, Georgia’s Dodge City ... 2020.
If Biden is elected president, the devastation to the country will overshadow the destruction that happened on 9/11/2019. Don’t take this as a warning but take it as factual.
Since when have they started allowing 18-wheelers to park their vehicles at their residences?
Trump smoke detectors: They stay silent so you don’t panic. That Masked Man
Well, while I don’t really want to look at people’s underwear because their pants are dragging, it wouldn’t bother me if they did or did not make an ordinance to stop that. But I am wondering if the people that feel that making them wear a mask to cover their face is infringing on their freedom are the same people that think we should outlaw the dragging pants? Would one of you please explain?
Kathleen Parker is divine. Maybe as much so as Alice Roosevelt. Keep her coming.
Trump knew how dangerous the virus was and he lied to the public about it and downplayed the threat. I will not support him.
Pelosi and Schumer (Democrats) want a stimulus bill of billions to pay an amount way more than people ever made. No wonder no one wants to go back to work. I think Congress needs to go without pay if they pass this bill.
