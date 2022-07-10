My father went to high school at the former Albany Middle School building. I went to middle school there, and my wife taught there. How awesome is it to think of that old building being positively converted to a nursing education program by Albany Tech and Phoebe?
AHS linguistic guide for dummies: Historical: old, what no one remembers, wants or cares for. Historical district = area abandoned, dilapidated, dysfunctional, purposeless, avoided by residents and tourists, left to the litter, rats, roaches, violence, vermin, varmint. Refurbish = make the old old again, at astronomical cost of taxpayer federal grants.
Capps has never put one penny of his money where is mouth is. I say, put a cap on him and his mouth. One day he will need a nurse. I hope she’s qualified.
In some small cities, it's called the "Hysterical Society."
Did the right honorable Reverend Heard graduate from an accredited seminary? Did the seminary have a course in homophobic apologetics?
Maybe Heard and Capps can get together and talk about a grant to refurbish all the old houses the good pastor tried to foist on poor people who didn't know better.
The Republican candidates continue to claim to “Back the Blue” while passing "open carry laws" and refusing to pass commonsense gun laws to ban the sale of assault weapons and large capacity magazines. The NRA’s claims that there is nothing better than a "good guy with a gun” to stop a “bad guy with a gun” is ridiculous.
Clinton testified over 10 hours in front of a Republican-run committees on her role in Benghazi. Trump and his fellow traitors are refusing to testify about Jan 6. Cowards.
I'm guessing Bruce Capps won't be getting a Christmas card from Scott Steiner this year.
I went through Albany Junior in 1978 ... good memories, Coach Jerry Clark was there. Bruce Capps, our area desperately needs these nurses and the care they will bring to tens of thousands of needy patients. Please get with the program or just get out of the way of progress. The Patriot
Thanks for tuning in to the committee hearings. That's a start for a breakaway to real news vs. your steady feed of Fox News bull. Those are Trump supporters testifying. They just chose not to be traitors to the Constitution. The sickness in the party is like COVID. There is a vaccine called "the truth," but we cannot seem to get Republicans to take the shot.
Phoebe could build their wonderful nursing school project anywhere, but it makes sense to build it in close proximity to the hospital. What an amazing legacy this could be for Dr. Anthony Parker, but it appears a few self-important bureaucrats want to make it difficult ... for what purpose? To feed their outsized egos?
Since Trump's Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade what's to stop it from overturning Brown v. Broad of Education? Something to think about. Remember to vote.
Another day that my mail carrier decided not to deliver my mail. Is Albany the only town that doesn’t have a decent mail service? The federal government does need to investigate our mail service here.
