squawkbox@albanyherald.com
There are at least three people who couldn’t get elected themselves, trying to dictate to Dougherty County how to conduct elections. Go figure.
When police get called out to one of these 3 a.m. shootings and there are 200 to 300 people gathered there not wearing masks, are they going to write tickets? I think not. Lawsuits on the horizon.
Weren’t no gator on the front page of the Herald. That’s a recap slung off of an eighteen-wheeler. Can’t fool me.
Albany’s City Commission voted to spend $30,000 from the General Fund to build two sheds at the recycling centers operated by Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful. At fiscal year’s end, KADB had a positive bank balance of $95,000. KADB is largely funded by fees collected by the city and county. Why is the City Commission asking residents and consumers to twice bear the cost of the sheds?
No longer am I giving to Republicans who support Trump. He and his rich friends are raiding the Treasury and pocketing campaign donations. Infections are growing, and Trump refuses to provide more accurate testing and medicines to hospitals. Even farmers need more welfare because Trump can’t make a successful deal with anyone
I have done a study of the Democratic logo, and it is not a mule. This will come as a surprise to some but not others. That logo is really a jackass. Today’s actions by the Democrats will confirm that.
Joe Biden says Trump is responsible for the violence across the country. If so, why didn’t he mention it at the DNC? First off, Biden and the Democrats were cheering the violent protesters on, and secondly left-wing millionaires are paying these violent protesters.
I’d reply to all of the hollow-headed liberal squawks today, but I already have. Since you print variations of the same stupid ones daily and defer printing any conservative replies.
Did anyone notice when Joe Biden was accused of sexual harassment the #MeToo movement disappeared and you did not see Gloria Allred’s face in front of a television camera?
With so many Americans unemployed during this pandemic, why are the elected officials in Congress and the Senate, as well as the state’s governors and mayors still receiving their salaries and benefits?
When Trump visits Kenosha, Wis., I wonder if he’ll hold a Bible upside down again. That Masked Man
Two polls show black support for Trump has more than doubled since 2016.
I was astonished to hear the president of the United States proclaim his support for the kid that killed two people in Wisconsin. First: The law in Wisconsin does not allow a person under 18 to possess an AR-15 or any assault-type weapon. Two: There was a curfew in effect. Three: What was his justification for protecting property that was not his? Trump wants to blame the left for the murders and then go to the location of the murders to slam the environment.
Joe Biden said on several occasions that he would eliminate coal and fracking. When President Trump brought this to light, Biden said he never said he would end fracking. Does Joe have even a smidgen of memory left?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.