I doggone near spit my coffee out on reading my newspaper; Pat-Riot is a perfect example of someone who never flourished and is completely unsuccessful.
Apparently someone is dumping dogs in east Albany. Several have been found abandoned at a truck stop in the area. Some are in good condition and some are in poor condition. Please be aware if you are in this area.
87,000 new IRS agents? Good Lord, were there that many relatives and friends of legislators that had accounting degrees and needed jobs?
You are preaching to the choir here with your article on lawyers. I’ve been saying pretty much the same to my neighbors. Still gotta say ... amen!
YT will be known, going forward, as “Yours Ignorantly” due to his thinking that putting even more money into the economy won’t increase inflation. An economics course would be more beneficial than your news sources, YT.
It’s clear now that the FBI has been compromised for years. They had a mountain of incriminating evidence against Hillary and Hunter but chose to disregard them and go after Trump and anyone associated with him. Raiding these people’s homes and offices was really overkill, but the FBI was willing to waste resources to please their partisan leaders.
After Biden and Obama, I will never believe anything from the media ever again.
Manchin caved to Democratic pressure to back a big tax-and-spend bill even though last week he promised to wait until we got a handle on inflation. Our problems were caused by wasteful spending from previous bills that inflated the money supply and caused prices to spike. Why can’t we learn from previous mistakes?
Excellent column by Marc Hyden. He has been a worthy addition to the Herald’s list of columnists.
The Democrats are sooo afraid of Trump running for president again. Now they are using tactics one would expect to see in a socialist-controlled country. Be warned, if you ever supported President Trump, the FBI may show up at your door and search your house.
Dick Yarbrough’s columns are so repetitive, and they generally have one thing in common: How much he loves himself. It’s time to put him out to pasture.
Why do so many lawyers have broken noses? From chasing parked ambulances.
In 45’s own words, “No one is above the law.” That’s a truth we’ve been told forever, so it applies to everybody. I remember Watergate. Is this deja vu?
How can you tell if a person is a Republican, as if you really care? It’s easy. They are the ones with signs that say “Back the Blue” on one side and “Defund the FBI” on the other. Law and order matters to them when the rules of law don’t impede their needs.
Ulf Kirchdorfer is a truly talented photographer. I look forward to seeing his nature scenes in The Herald. I wish you would use his photographs more often or create a “photo gallery” of his works to admire.
Righteous squawker, please don’t insult everyone in this forum with that childish lie. Whenever you “bill” the American people $700 billion in one stroke, you are raising taxes on all working men and women. Period. The Patriot
