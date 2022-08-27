squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I’m starting a new segment: “Quotes that describe Cult 45.” This one from Mark Twain: “It is easier to fool people than it is to convince them that they have been fooled.” The Equality Man
Are accident attorneys and ambulance chasers the same thing?
$700 billion inflation reduction act ... $300 billion student loan forgiveness ... All aimed directly at the taxpayer. Any questions as to why Biden is hiring 87,000 new IRS agents?
I’m not an educator, and I don’t play one in the Squawkbox, but is not capitalizing proper nouns or the start of a sentence the new English? Aren’t kids taught in first grade, if not kindergarten, these simple things? How can you expect to be taken seriously when you don’t even respect the basic rules of English?
The city has created a problem with this Rails to Trails agreement. Who will be held accountable?
Based on the recent past, the incoming County Commission Chairman might need more that a guidebook to properly handle the job ... maybe the Holy Scriptures would be better.
I know the voices in my head aren’t real, but sometimes the ideas are awesome.
Biden leveraged the presidency on socialistic promises, without legislative authority, automatously forgives $300 billion in student loans, to some people, in an arbitrary time span, arbitrary amount, covering all colleges, based on the sole premise that tuition was/is too high, with no accountability, at taxpayer expense under a $31 trillion deficit. Wow!
Rejoice taxpayers, you will be paying off loans for Harvard law students. They are among the 56% of the Biden loan payoff recipients who are graduate students.
I know there are a limited number of editorial/column writers out there, but if it is at all possible, I’d love to see The Herald drop Michael Reagan. I consider myself a conservative, but his sycophantic ramblings are atrocious. He’s a spokesman for the far right of a currently misguided Republican party.
Lorenzo Heard ain’t worried about no separation of church and state. ... He’s more concerned with separating Dougherty County taxpayers from their money.
For the first time in the history of the Squawkbox, you can post “He’s an idiot” and the readers will know you are talking about Yours Truly.
Will past commissioners be put under the new pension plan retroactively?
Herschel Walker could be a mute ventriloquist, and he would still be a better choice for our senator than Warnock, who has supported policies which have caused sky-high inflation and an invasion of illegals at our southern border.
Since when did the president acquire the authority to forgive debts? It does not make any difference if the debt is personal, business or student debt. Loans were made in good faith, and the borrower is obligated to repay.
The lady who wrote the recent guest editorial about how hard life is on African American women is a panderer, seeking only to help those like herself. I understand that we all tend to focus on our own, but this woman is calling for even more freebies for women whose pregnancies can be blamed on no one but themselves.
This poll is not scientific, results only reflect opinions of respondents
