squawkbox.jpg

Squawkbox

squawkbox@albanyherald.com

In response to humanity’s unencumbered determination toward self-extinction in war, hate, racial, economic and political divide, what if the eminent rule of the Antichrist is not just that of a human empowered, energized and controlled by Satan, but one whose is subjected to an evermore “woke” and politicized global AI.

Tags

More Features