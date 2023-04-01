...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...
Flint River at Albany affecting Dougherty County.
For the Flint River...including Albany, Newton (SR 37), Bainbridge
(US 27)...Minor flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.
The next statement will be issued late tonight at 315 AM EDT.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY
MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.
* WHERE...Flint River at Albany.
* WHEN...From Sunday afternoon to early Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 26.0 feet, Minor flooding begins.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EDT Friday the stage was 19.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.0
feet early tomorrow afternoon.
- Flood stage is 26.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
26.1 feet on 02/26/1979.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
&&
In response to humanity’s unencumbered determination toward self-extinction in war, hate, racial, economic and political divide, what if the eminent rule of the Antichrist is not just that of a human empowered, energized and controlled by Satan, but one whose is subjected to an evermore “woke” and politicized global AI.
What a glorious week. Trump got what he deserved, the first of many indictments. Also, his chief rival got outsmarted. Mickey Mouse doesn’t have a middle finger, but if he did he showed it to DeSantis this week. If Trump and DeSantis are your best, Democrats have nothing to worry about. Signed, Yours Truly
Freaky deaky drag queens reading “The Cat in the Hat” to second-grade children? Madness. Someone please tell me what was wrong with the original concept of the school teacher reading to her own class? Or the Librarian, or the school coach?
Squawker, no one is “guilty” of voting for Joe Biden or for anyone else of their choice. That is the way our system of government is designed. If you don’t like the way we do things here in America, why don’t you leave?
A new morgue? Given all the public safety issues we encounter every day, is this the best use of taxpayer dollars? Seems like the tail wagging the dog. How about more law enforcement resources so that you don’t need a larger morgue?
At my funeral, you’ll hear the “Seminole Fight Song” played by the FSU Marching Chiefs.
Pat-Rat, DeSantis was outsmarted by Mickey Mouse. Yeah, that’s the guy we want to be president. He could not carry Trump’s water.
I never thought I’d see this day: The former president of this great country indicted on charges that have to do with his attempts to cover up his dealings with a porn star and an ever-shrinking but still sizeable group defending him. Have we really sunk that low?
Shirley Sherrod let it slip out, then tried to correct herself about the Tables of Southwest Georgia project. She stated it was for black farmers, then changed to “all farmers.” And Sanford Bishop gave her $2 million of taxpayers’ money for this project. Shirley already has taken over $13 million in taxpayers money and she still is going after more.
I hope all of you squawkers who have weighed in on what music you want played at your funerals realize that you won’t hear any of it. Your family, friends and attendees at the service will. But I suppose if it makes you happy, have at it.
Fact checked by the Washington Post? Hilarious! Fact-checking done by Wapo and the New York Times is one big joke. Both newspapers had major story retraction numbers, over a hundred for 2021. Print the lie, apologize, then retract the story. Sell those liberal narratives. The Patriot
When the Albany Police and Dougherty Sheriff choose to ignore the hot rod race cars that constantly race around town at all hours, our kids pay the price. It’s pure noise pollution that is terrifying and causing poor sleep and negatively impacts on their school day. These children don’t deserve this disadvantage, and our law enforcement should do better.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.