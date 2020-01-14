Often at the end of a college football season, there are questions about whether one team is really the best in the country. This year, there is no doubt. LSU is one of the best college teams ever. Geaux Tigers!
Frightening to know that global stability and the lives of millions of people rest upon Trump’s mere “belief” and “probably” that Soleimani would maybe attack one of our embassies in Iran or maybe other places. Washington leadership has become little more than political maneuvering, self-interest and uninformed, short-sighted personal opinions based little on fact and reality.
See, Georgia fans, you don't have to feel so bad. LSU is just the best college team in the nation, no doubt. The whipped all comers.
Financially supporting events downtown is laudable. But perhaps Bishop Clean Care should consider moving downtown. That would really show support for downtown Albany.
I don't know about anyone else, but watching the swearing-in of the new mayor and commissioners, I got a feeling of optimism that things could turn in a positive direction for our city.
The Fed has been pumping $83 billion into financial markets -- we will soon see signs of the Trump economy running off the tracks.
Democrats, forget about it. There's nothing you can do to keep God's chosen one out of office for the next four years and beyond.
Say what you will about Mayor Hubbard, she entered politics with class and exited the same way. Thank you, Mrs. Hubbard, for your service.
The squawker who complained about the new rehab center location would seem to be quite ignorant when it comes to locating the center near a police station. I have attended a local AA group for many years with most of the members having gone through rehab a time or two. Let him know the group consists of many local doctors, attorneys, professors, educators, businessmen, laborers, fathers, mothers and children to name just a few.
Social media access on iphones has turned a lot of people into commentary monsters. May God help us all.
Once again, Republicans -- at least the ones on this page -- have proven that they did not finish school. Their latest thing is claiming that Democrats side with Iran and for some reason, are upset that Gen. Qassem Soleimani has been taken out. Perhaps this simple-minded and false belief makes them feel better about the idiotic choice they made when they voted. For the record, no one is praising or missing Soleimani.
After paying my property tax here in Dougherety County, I did some simple math. It cost me $10.91 a day to live in my house.
What happened to the Municipal Court embezzlement story? Updates should be available by now.
Read the real news and you will find out that the sole purpose of a Democrat is to make themselves super rich while in office.They don’t give a hoot about the country only putting money in the bank account. Look at Clinton, Biden and others. Load up the bank account with taxpayers' money.
Just wondering: If Harry and Meghan want to live independent lives in the UK and Canada, are they going to get real jobs?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.