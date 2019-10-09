Is it true that if a weather person’s wig is snatched off by a lemur on live TV, we’re going to have six more weeks of hot weather?
Vote for the only candidate for mayor who is qualified to do the job: Vote for Bo Dorough.
Trump asks China to help find dirt on his political rivals and agrees not to say anything about China’s crackdown in Hong Kong. Is anyone really OK with this activity? Can Trump just keep lowering the standard for what is acceptable for any American citizen, much less the president, to do?
A leopard cannot change its spots. And neither can Henry Mathis.
I gotta get me one of them MAGA hats.
Would the person in charge of the classified ads please organize them by number or alphabet or something. I can’t find anything in that jumbled mess. Thank you.
No, you didn’t get it straight. Biden acted, with our allies and in support of U.S. policy, to get rid of the prosecutor that refused to investigate the company on whose board Biden’s son sat. That corrupt prosecutor was canned and now lives in Moscow. So tell us what Biden’s son did that merited an investigation. That Biden had to threaten to withhold aid to Ukraine simply demonstrates that Joe knows how to use power for good.
Get it right, Ward IV. Vote for Chad Warbington. He’ll do more than pick up trash.
Amen, Carlton Fletcher. My friends and I could give you enough insurance horror stories to fill several of your columns. We are being screwed over by the insurance industry and by government officials who are in their pockets.
If the Democrats in Congress spent a fraction of the time they spend in trying to impeach Trump doing the job they were elected to do, this country would be in great shape. Had they done this in World War II, they probably would have been tried for treason. Why don’t they concentrate on finding a qualified leader instead of trying to destroy the country?
Where in the world is Hunter Biden?
Trump tells more lies than my last ex-girlfriend.
Just like Texas, Florida and Ohio, Georgia state crime labs aren’t equipped to tell the difference in Georgia’s legal Hemp crop and marijuana. So please do the Rick James and “Fire It Up.” I hope this pi---- off the narcs.
Don’t listen to the haters, Tracy. You’re doing the right things, and you’ll make a great mayor.
All I keep seeing for ASU Homecoming is the phrase “The Greatest of All Time.” The Greatest what ... Waste of tax dollars?
For Trump to say he has a right to investigate corruption for the good of this country would be like Al Capone saying he had the right and duty to be in charge of investigating crime.
This impeachment hoax is based on manufactured lies and manufactured crimes that never took place. True Americans are fed up with these endless witch hunts.
Still loving how people who know nothing about how government works say Democrats in Congress are “doing nothing.” Got it backwards, dude. It’s the Republican-controlled Senate that is not taking any action other than finding jobs for their friends. Anyone who supports this bunch deserves what’s happening in our country.