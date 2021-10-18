squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Reading the full story of the liquid store is why the dishonest commissioners need to prove it’s their constituents that don’t want anything in their neighborhood. Pastor Loud lives in River Point; many from WestTown were there. Signatures backed by verification like a utility bill will help us know if it is the community or commissioners that don’t want something. Fact check the commissioners. What a concept.
Civil disobedience, thy name is Anti-Vaccer.
Democrats you quickly forget about the riots of Summer 2020 when cities across the country were destroyed by Democrats and a Federal Courthouse in Seattle was attacked. You want to compare an incident with 200 people to a Summer of riots across the country?
Possibly the saddest thing about SMR’s is their denial. They tend to downplay the Jan. 6th insurrection, which did happen, and continue to believe the election fraud lie. News flash, there wasn’t any election fraud; Trump will not be reinstated and Biden is still your president. How sad it is that you need another person to make your life better. Signed, Yours Truly
Want to develop East Albany or not? Developer invests millions yet can’t put liquor into near property already selling alcohol? Act like you’ve got some sense or fold the tent.
If allowed Trump will bring down Democracy as we know it.
Tragically, three waves of 1918 Spanish flu over a 12 month span killed 50 to 100 million. Yet, it survives as the H1N1 ‘seasonal flu’. Tell me again, can we turn the world upside down and defeat covid?
The Herald has changed a lot over the years, but I still trust our hometown paper to get things right. Thank y’all for continuing to provide local news coverage.
If Lee County was given a CON extension, there must have been a reason the state made such a decision. I expect Commissioner Mathis and Mr. Alexander to do all they can to try and get this facility built, and I thank them for their tenacity.
They all claim to oppose Bullying, yet our legislators are doing precisely that, trying to get their way with legislation.
Because the sitting president refused to do anything and even downplayed the coronavirus, thousands of Americans died from the disease. Thanks, Obama.
Walt Disney opened Disneyland in Anaheim, California July 17, 1955 that’s 66 years ago plus, 16 years before Disneyworld in Florida. Both are great parks to visit, but if you are poor you miss a lot of fun.
I’ll continue to read every column you write just as long as you write them, Mr. Fletcher.
Just saw an ATM in a convenience store in Lee County that accepts EBT cards. Now welfare recipients can pull cash out of the ATM and buy beer, liquor, cigarettes, lottery tickets or drugs.
You lefty squawkers need to stop telling your lies, and the editor needs to stop allowing it. On Jan. 6th, no Capitol police were killed by rioters. It is a fact that a Capitol policeman shot and killed a young woman who was just standing there, something he has said he would do again. Get your lies “facts” straight. The riot should never have happened but show me what Trump said to incite it.
