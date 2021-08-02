squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Will Thault, you nailed it about this poor excuse for an Olympics. The problem is, many who have kept silent in the past are allowing their racist/sexist/ageist flags to fly as they watch this new batch of Olympians, who have shown that they care little to nothing about America but are in it for themselves. Melancholy? Maybe. Sickening? Definitely.
It should be clear to anyone and everyone by now that the vaccines will save your life, but there are still doubters. The doubters are now the spreaders reeking havoc on the world, filling up the hospitals and morgues ... but, hey, to each his own, right?
I asked my wife if she wanted to fool around ... she said, “No interest until 2022.”
The governors of Florida, Alabama and Georgia have shown such poor leadership since the beginning of the pandemic, now no Republican will get vaccinated.
Demetrius Young, you flatter yourself by proclaiming anyone cares enough about you to call you a communist. But you do deserve to be looked on in the same light as your mother: Both of you are opportunistic takers who have given nothing back to the community. Ask the people in Fitzgerald about Mary Young Cummings.
A very heart-felt thank you to the gentleman who assisted me to my seat Friday night at the Civic Center. I was determined to attend Dwight’s concert regardless of having fractured a rib two weeks earlier.
I don’t know who Will Thault is, but I like his writing.
Carlton, it is obvious that you, Yours Truly and That Masked Man dislike Trump. However, y’all are mute about things that are taking place under Biden: high gas prices, open border, BLM, CRT in schools, spike in violent crimes, anti-2nd amendment just to name a few. I know many folks who voted for Joe are starting to miss the chubby orange man.
Yes, you can have senior school and other property tax relief if you are willing to make the county do it. Others have, but with no guts there is no glory.
Amazing how some self-appointed “spokesman” is so opposed to alcohol licenses that allow people to make a living and provide jobs, but he’s got no problem with the drug (pot) dealers who are poisoning the community.
The people who refused to wear masks now refuse to get the vaccine, so the rest of us are expected to go back to wearing masks for the sake of these fools. I’m sick of having to be considerate of people who show no consideration for others, so I may not wear a mask much longer. That Vaccinated Man (formerly That Masked Man)
Did all you Democrats talking about the Jan. 6 event at the Capital remember when Pelosi refused to allow additional police/military to help quell the event? It was requested and Pelosi denied or ignored the request. Is that why you rush to blame Trump? To protect Pelosi? Have you forgotten, too, about Antifa attacking a Federal building in Seattle?
Will Thault is right, the pandemic has even taken the excitement out of the Olympics.
The assailant that shot a policeman in NY today already had 25 arrests. This is not rocket surgery. The only way to reduce crime is to arrest the criminals and put them in jail.
