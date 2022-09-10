squawkbox@albanyherald.com
It’s sad when a handful of grandstanding, self-important do-nothings can stop progress in a community of 90,000 people just so they can feed their gigantic egos.
A wise man once told me, if you just ignore something that does nothing more than pester you, eventually it will go away. I’ve used that logic when people tell me about anything Will Geer has said or written. If more would do that, he’d crawl back into that hole that he crawled out of.
Queen Elizabeth II proved to be an outstanding queen for 70 years. She became queen when she was only 25 years old. Since the age of 12, I have read everything I could about Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Victoria. They overcame so many personal issues; they truly lived by “Keep Calm and Carry On.” I wept when I heard of her death.
The liberal Democratic squawks in the paper are literally seething with arrogance and hate. It’s a mental illness.
It’s so sad that people — at least the ones who aren’t bound for life to one or other of the idiotic and criminal political parties — get their information about candidates from those idiotic political ads on TV. Guess what, 99% of it is pure BS.
Trump has officially lost it. Over 60 posts on his failing social media site include posts taken directly from QAnon. Yet his followers continue defending him. Never mind that he stole documents that could damage the country. The publicity surrounding him will lead to Democrats retaining and obtaining more seats this November. Signed, Yours Truly
You MAGA RINOs keep accusing President Biden of being “divisive” and saying it’s Democrats who are “killing democracy.” Did Democrats storm the Capitol and attack police? Are they still denying the results of the duly certified 2020 election? So who’s really working feverishly to obliterate democracy?
The only thing bigger than Will Geer’s outsized bald head is his ego.
Hey “Christians” who say they’re willing to fight to make sure Trump and others like him get their way in the political process: Looks like you’ve decided to worship some other king than the one your religion says you should worship. It’s a wonder your churches don’t implode from the hypocrisy.
The best way to avoid disappointment is not to expect anything from anyone.
Yes, squawker, we got your message this time and every similar utterance sense 1619. When you or your family are in need of such services, which has happened by the way, your position won’t change. It can’t because you can’t. This is not what you have become, this is what you have always been.
This Harden guy seems to think he runs this community, and he’s convinced others like Forgey and Capps and Campbell that he does. The thing is, this insignificant Historic Society group means nothing to this community. It should be disbanded.
Philosophical squawker, please conceptualize this: Before Democrats and liberals spread the wokeness plague across this great nation, Democratic lawmakers at the local, state and national level still used their minds and common sense when voting on important issues. No longer. The Patriot
