squawkbox@albanyherald.com
I really enjoyed — and appreciated the timeliness — of Wendy Harrison’s article about packing kids off to college. It was well-written and heart-felt.
Trump waited over three hours on Jan. 6 before calling off his mob who were attacking and killing law enforcement. And you Trumpsters are OK with that? Traitors.
To the squawker who is not aware that Catholics are Christians … NEWSFLASH … we are!
I’ve read the propaganda spouted by the right-wing nuts, and one of the things that intrigues me is how they say Democrats want to “take away our rights.” I guess they don’t realize that that is exactly what the Trump-appointed Supreme Court is doing. And, according to crazy Clarence Thomas, abortion is only the beginning.
Sometimes you look at people and wonder: How did they fit all that stupid into one head?
Welcome to the new world: Television is only for the not true commercials. Democrats are so caught up on the wrong things. Commonsense isn’t so common anymore. America is now begging for food and gas. Why did we spend so much money on airport security when illegals are allowed in without screening?
DAD Squawkers, we can all read Stacey Abrams’ words. We know how she feels about us and our state. Kemp is native. Abrams is a political import.
Liberal, progressive Democrats have wrecked havoc on California. Stacey Abrams is also a liberal, progressive Democrat and if elected will take Georgia down the same destructive path that California is on.
Why would any of you even consider voting for Warnock after the mess he and his Democratic accomplices have made of this country? Have you filled your tank up lately? Bought groceries? And some of you want to continue with this disaster?
If Walmart had to honor erroneous shelf prices on its items, the doors would have to shut. Advertised prices are the ones that have to be honored, not shelf prices.
If every year was election year, Brian Kemp would empty the state treasury giving away taxpayer money trying to buy people’s votes.
Hey, Herschel, if Georgia is your people, why have you lived in Texas for 30 years?
I laughed at the squawker who said they weren’t a Stacey Abrams supporter but really liked what she said in the Herald article. When are gullible Americans going to learn you have to judge all politicians by actions and not words?
While following the science, I tend to stumble back to finding the money and who’s pocketing it.
Hey, Squawker, the U.S. Senate is dysfunctional enough as it is without you and Herschel Walker trying to turn it into a football game.
It’s funny — sad, but funny — how so many of these conservative nuts who care only about white people who think the way they do call themselves Patriots. It’s about like the Trump worshipers who listen to their master spew hatred and profanity and then call him — and themselves — Christians.
Before you vote for Stacey Abrams, research how much money her campaign has received from our state. You may be surprised to learn 86% of her political contributions come from out of state. The majority is coming from California.
